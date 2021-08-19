3 surprising 3-point shooting records held by LeBron James 

LeBron James has been a very streaky 3-point shooter during his NBA career. He has shot 34.4% from the long-range on 4.4 attempts.

Last season, James tallied the most 3-point conversions per game in his career (2.3). He shot 36.5% from the field, though, which isn't considered that great a conversion rate as he also took a career-high-tying 6.3 attempts per game. It's a part of his game that he continues to work on, regardless, and has made some crucial shots from that distance throughout his career.

LeBron James and Dennis Schroder on their bet that led to this no-look 3-pointer.https://t.co/poeJ0kQoCV pic.twitter.com/8T6czxFSZy — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 13, 2021

The last time LeBron James made a clutch long-range shot was against the Golden State Warriors in a play-in tournament matchup.

LeBron James with the greatest shot in NBA Play-In history pic.twitter.com/OAxudqpCkh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2021

Some may find this surprising, but the four-time NBA MVP holds several records among active players when it comes to 3-point shooting. On that note, let's take a look at three 3-point records held by LeBron James.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket

#3 LeBron James is 2nd in most 3-pointers made in NBA playoffs among active players

LeBron James holds multiple NBA playoff records. His record of converting the second-most threes among active players is also one of them. James has made a whopping 432 3s across 266 playoff games.

His most efficient postseason from the long-range was the 2016-17 campaign when he knocked down 2.4 threes on 5.9 attempts per contest across 18 playoff games. He currently trails Stephen Curry by 38 3s and leads Klay Thompson by 58. James is also second in this stat on the all-time list.

#2 Most regular-season games with at least one 3-point field goal made among active players

LeBron James' longevity in the NBA has seen him hold several records that seem unbreakable unless someone can replicate the kind of career he has had. His all-around play is also commendable, as very few players can do so many things on the court all by themselves.

James currently holds the record for making at least one 3-point field goal in most regular-season games among active players. The exact tally is 942 games, which is 196 more than the next best record, held by James Harden at 782 games. With the way LeBron James is conditioned physically, it does not seem like anyone will be able to match his tally by the time he draws the curtains on his career.

#1 Most seasons among active players with at least 100 3-pointers made

This is one of LeBron James' most incredible 3-point shooting records. James, who has played 18 seasons in the NBA, has managed to convert at least 100 3-pointers in 13 of those campaigns. His best tally was 149 in the 2017-18 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James is currently on a four-season streak of tallying more than 100 3-pointers in each of those campaigns. James Harden is once again the second-best record holder behind LeBron James. Harden has made over 100 3-pointers in 11 seasons so far.

