The Golden State Warriors won their 2025 NBA preseason debut against the LA Lakers on Sunday. The Warriors were warmly welcomed by the Chase Center crowd, beating a Lakers team without their three best players, 111-103. After uncertainty in the offseason, the Warriors found clarity after Jonathan Kuminga signed his extension. Free agents were signed, and the team had nearly a full roster at training camp. In their first preseason game, Moses Moody had 19 points to lead all scorers. Steph Curry energized the crowd in the first quarter, while Jimmy Butler looked ready for his first full season with the Warriors. Let's look at the three takeaways from the Warriors' win over the Lakers in their first preseason game. 3 takeaways from Golden State Warriors' preseason win over LA Lakers#1. Steph Curry still has itSteph Curry still has it. (Photo: IMAGN)At the age of 37, Steph Curry is closer to the end of his NBA career. However, Curry still has it, and the Golden State Warriors' success depends on him. The Warriors were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Minnesota Timberwolves, with him out due to injury. Curry is the greatest shooter ever, and his effect on the court will remain regardless of age. He's still the primary focus of opposing defenses, which should create chances for players like Jimmy Butler III, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody. #2. Al Horford is a perfect fitAl Horford is a perfect fit. (Photo: IMAGN)The Golden State Warriors needed a center after Kevon Looney left in free agency and Draymond Green's desire to play power forward. The Warriors did bring in a center in Al Horford, who is 39 years old and is also considered an undersized big man. However, Horford's experience and overall game perfectly fit the Warriors' offense. He already made some excellent screens and passes in his first preseason game. He also played well on defense, making the right reads and blocking three shots. #3. Steve Kerr's starting lineupGolden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. (Photo: IMAGN)Despite Draymond Green's preference to stay away from playing center, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr used a small ball starting five on Sunday. Kerr is still likely tinkering with his lineups, so nothing is set in stone yet with the regular season around two weeks away. It's safe to assume that Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green will be in the starting five. Al Horford should start when he's available and only be rested in back-to-backs. That means Kerr could go back to small ball lineups depending on the schedule and matchups.But if Horford stars, the question for Kerr is who would be the starting shooting guard? He has three options in Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield. Moody made a strong case after scoring 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting on Sunday.