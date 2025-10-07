3 takeaways from Victor Wembanyama's first game from blood clot hiatus

Before the San Antonio Spurs’ 119-88 win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on Monday, Victor Wembanyama had not played for roughly eight months. The Spurs sidelined him after the All-Star break after the Frenchman had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The former No. 1 pick received the green light to play in July, making his preseason appearance highly anticipated.

Wembanyama passed with flying colors after an offseason filled with questions. Although the opponents were not on the same level as the Spurs, the 7-foot-4 center answered some of the questions heading into the game. He finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 16 minutes of first-half work.

The Spurs have bigger and sterner tests ahead, but Wembanyama’s preseason display only showed more promise and excitement.

3 observations from Victor Wembanyama’s first preseason game

#3. Victor Wembanyama brought the energy

Victor Wembanyama was a bundle of energy in his first game back from an eight-month layoff due to a blood clot. Midway through the first quarter, he stumbled while bringing the ball up. He recovered quickly enough to grab Julian Champagnie’s missed 3-pointer to casually slam the ball.

Wembanyama was active on defense wherever and whenever the Loong-Lions dared to challenge him. He had little trouble swatting former NBA player Frank Kaminsky’s layup and went high to swat a sky-high floater.

The All-Star answered questions about his activity level right off the bat.

#2. Wembanyama relished playing the role of a decoy

Victor Wembanyama took just three shots during his first-half stint against the Loong-Lions. Instead of forcing shots, he was content to play decoy, a decision that helped him rack up seven assists in 16 minutes.

Wembanyama had multiple opportunities to score but gave up the ball to get his teammates involved. Two of his assists, one to Keldon Johnson and another to Luke Kornet, could have been easily converted baskets.

The Spurs are seemingly working on dribble drives with Wembanyama as the initiator. He drove into the teeth of the defense multiple times before finding open teammates. It’s a strategy the Spurs could keep going to in the coming season.

#1. The Victor Wembanyama-Luke Kornet tandem got off to a good start

Some questions about how Victor Wembanyama could partner with Luke Kornet in a double-center setup were answered on Monday. Three of Wemby’s seven assists came courtsey of Kornet baskets.

The first pick-and-roll play between the two centers did not go as intended. Wembanyama committed a turnover by passing the ball back to Kornet when he should have just attempted a shot. After the initial hiccup, they went 2-for-2. The third highlight reel was a perfect lob from Wemby that resulted in a Kornet dunk.

Playing against small-ball lineups might be too much for the Wembanyama-Kornet pairing in the NBA. But in certain stretches and when the need arises, coach Mitch Johnson could rely on both to deliver.

