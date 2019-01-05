NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as Indiana Pacers win in overtime against Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers

In an Eastern Conference match-up, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Indiana Pacers at the United Center. It turned out to be a very close match, with the result going the way of the Pacers.

The Bulls picked up a very big lead early on and it looked like the match would slip away from Indiana's hands. But they didn't give up, held their nerve and finally won in overtime with a final scoreline of 119-116.

After this match the Pacers are now ranked 3rd in the East as they improve their record to 26-12. The Bulls meanwhile are 13th in the East and their record is 10-29.

The Pacers have been remarkable this season, and they have shown a lot of improvements - especially in their defense. They are currently the best defensive team in the league.

With that in mind, here are the top 3 talking points from the game -

#3. Good offensive display from both teams

Sabonis was in top form today

Today was a display of good shooting and amazing plays from both teams. They both tried to get the ball to the best open man, so that he could score.

The Pacers have been playing such high level basketball for a long time now. But it was a surprise to see the Bulls also coming up and challenging the Pacers at their own game.

While the Pacers shot the ball at 52.7% from the field, the Bulls made sure that they brought the fight to Indiana and shot at 51.6%. The Bulls also shot a whopping 42.9% from the 3-point line, but still couldn't get the W.

Throughout the season the Pacers have been shooting at an unbelievable 48% from the field, and are ranked 2nd only to the Warriors in this regard.

