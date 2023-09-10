3 Team USA players from FIBA World Cup 2023 who should play at Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA ended its FIBA World Cup dream with a loss to Canada in the Bronze medal game – a disappointing end to a campaign that had so much promise.

However, not everything was bad, because Team USA earned a spot for the Paris Olympics in 2024. The Olympics is a place for the U.S. to redeem its and also retain its gold medal.

Steve Kerr and his coaching crew have their work cut out for choosing the roster for the Olympics, but they can take away one thing: This young roster has some good players who can play in the Olympics as well.

Here are three players Kerr should take to the Paris Olympics 2024.

Three USA Players who can go to the Paris Olympics 2024 from the FIBA World Cup roster

#3, Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers guard has had an incredible rise to fame, taking over Alex Caruso's spot on the team. He's been learning from LeBron James and Anthony Davis and has gone from strength to strength.

This offseason, he combined well with Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson to form a formidable partnership. Team USA went the first round undefeated, with Austin Reaves being the star on many occasions.

He played 21.9 minutes on average, scoring 13.8 points and adding a further 2.4 assists. His best game came against Canada in the third-place game, scoring 23 points.

Austin Reaves showed enough to the coaches that he warrants a spot on the roster for the Olympics, although he might not be a starter.

#2, Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson has been rising in stardom ever since his last year with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic. He led the Knicks to a playoff run, but they didn't go very far.

Alongside this young and talented USA squad in the FIBA World Cup, he was the star guard who facilitated the game for everybody. Averaging 4.0 apg, he was the main man.

He had two games in the World Cup with seven assists, one coming in the loss to Germany in the semifinals.

#1, Anthony Edwards

If there is one man who's solidified his place for the Paris Olympics, it's Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has played at an elite level and made the All-Star team of the FIBA World Cup. From the early days of the friendly games to the final game of his time in Southeast Asia, Edwards gave it his all.

The leading scorer for the USA, apart from the one game against Italy, he was always in double digits.

Steve Kerr, Ty Lue and Erik Spoelstra will not be running the same crew from the FIBA World Cup at the Paris Olympics. But there may be a chance to see these young players play alongside their idols LBJ, Kevin Durant and then some. They are prepared to go get a gold medal next year, and it all starts with these three.