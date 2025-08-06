3 teams that can still realistically trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before 2025-26 NBA season 

The Milwaukee Bucks are pulling out all the possible moves to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in town. To express their commitment, they even waived Damian Lillard earlier this offseason. Additionally, the front office made a series of roster changes aimed at building a serious title contender around their superstar. Some notable additions include Myles Turner, Taurean Prince, Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony. These moves clearly show the front office's commitment to giving Antetokounmpo every reason to stay and chase another championship in Milwaukee. Still, despite the organization's efforts, there's a growing concern that he could be seriously weighing his options. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the &quot;Greek Freak&quot; has not made any final decisions yet. “There's been some very real conversations over the last week or so,” Charania reported Monday on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot;. “The constant question that Giannis has, though, is can I win a championship with this roster? Is this roster going to be one for this upcoming year and 2026-27? He wants to win a second championship… There are multiple teams waiting in the wings, potentially, if Giannis this offseason still makes that decision.”Here's a closer look at three teams that could realistically trade for Antetokounmpo if he ultimately decides to end his 12-year partnership with the Bucks ahead of the 2025-2026 season. 3 teams that could still realistically trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before 2025-26 NBA season #1. Atlanta Hawks Earlier in July, oddsmakers listed the Atlanta Hawks as the frontrunners to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a potential trade. The Hawks have already made significant moves this offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to strengthen their roster.Atlanta could look to pair Antetokounmpo with star guard Trae Young, whose playmaking would complement Giannis’ dominant inside presence. To entice the Milwaukee Bucks, the Hawks could build a trade package centered around young prospects like Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Kobe Bufkin, along with multiple future draft picks. #2. Orlando MagicThe offseason was relatively quiet in terms of roster changes, except for acquiring Desmond Bane in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.Looking ahead, the Magic could emerge as a serious contender for Giannis Antetokounmpo, potentially forming a big three alongside Paolo Banchero and Bane. Orlando possesses a deep pool of assets to engage the Milwaukee Bucks in trade talks, with a package that could include a mix of players such as Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., along with draft considerations. #3. San Antonio SpursThe San Antonio Spurs have frequently surfaced in speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential exit from Milwaukee. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama could create a dominant frontcourt duo. Additionally, the presence of De’Aaron Fox, who just signed a four-year, $229 million extension, would instantly elevate the Spurs’ status as title contenders. To make such a blockbuster move, the Spurs might need to offer a substantial package. This could include their recent No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, Dylan Harper, as well as Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes and draft capital.