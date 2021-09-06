3 teams that should consider trading for Marc Gasol ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers are expected to sign DeAndre Jordan in the coming days, and the latest reports suggest this could mean the end of Marc Gasol's time with the 17-time champions.

Gasol still has a year left on his contract, which is worth $2.6 million. He did say that he wanted to return to the LA Lakers after the Olympics, but it doesn't seem like it will happen.

My quick thoughts on the Lakers’ signing of Deandre Jordan for @TheAthleticNBA: LA going back to their 2020 center formula, Marc Gasol’s likely exit and Anthony Davis potentially starting at center now: https://t.co/I7O5RKLOzE — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 3, 2021

Marc Gasol is a former NBA champion, a three-time All-Star, and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year. The Spanish big is heading towards the end of his career at 36 years of age but can prove to be an invaluable addition for contending teams.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that should consider trading for Marc Gasol ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors in action during an NBA game

The Golden State Warriors need more depth at the five. They currently play Kevon Looney and James Wiseman in rotations, but neither player is reliable enough to produce consistent performances for the team. Marc Gasol will be a solid upgrade from the two, and he could even help them become better players.

Gasol's presence on the court will also give the Warriors an additional playmaker next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The two players carried the load for the team on that front for most of the 2020-21 NBA season. It was evident that they needed more help to keep the team's offense running with great fluidity.

9 points on 3-3 shooting for Marc Gasol. 🔥@Lakers lead late in Q1 on ESPNpic.twitter.com/pkGfgZa5e6 — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2021

Marc Gasol's ability to play as a stretch five also fits the bill well for the Golden State Warriors, who certainly wouldn't mind another decent shooter in their ranks.

#2 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers in action during an NBA game

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Cody Zeller to play Jusuf Nurkic's backup this season, but his recent injury history makes him an unreliable option to have. This is where trading for a player like Marc Gasol makes the most sense for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gasol might not carry the same physical impact he had during his younger years, but his high IQ can help the Trail Blazers find the defensive stability that they desperately need.

On top of that, he could also feature as a stretch four if needed, giving the team some much-needed size on the court against bigger opponents. Portland is one of the shortest teams in the NBA heading into next season.

#1 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls form a team huddle during an NBA game

The Chicago Bulls have made huge changes to their roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season and are looking like legitimate playoff contenders. They still have two roster spots left, though, and need a reliable backup for Nikola Vucevic.

Marc Gasol would be an excellent addition to the team in that capacity. He can keep the floor spacing and also provide defensive stability. This is one area that the Bulls should keep improving in order to strengthen their chances of making the postseason next year.

Marc Gasol is also a buy-low target to consider as the LA Lakers will likely trade him away for future second-rounders.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh