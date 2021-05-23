3 teams that could sack their head coaches if they get eliminated in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs 2021

The 2021 NBA playoffs have commenced, with four Game 1 fixtures being played. While games are often decided on how players perform on the court, the coach is largely responsible for the performances of his team. In that regard, first-round elimination for a few teams in the 2021 NBA playoffs could lead to the sacking of their respective head coach.

While it is an accomplishment to reach the postseason, a first-round elimination may not be acceptable for most teams in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Without further ado, let's have a look at the top three teams that could part with their head coaches if they get eliminated in Round 1 of the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks

It was a hard-fought Game 1 win for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs against a familiar foe. The Miami Heat were responsible for the Bucks' elimination in the 2020 Orlando bubble in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

However, a year later, Jrue Holiday dazzled with 20 points and 11 rebounds, coupled with an impressive performance in defense. Khris Middleton then helped secure the win for the Bucks with a clutch mid-range jumper.

Are these 5 @NBA coaches on the way out of town Terry Stotts, Portland Trail Blazers

(36-29, 7th Seed in Western Conference) Nate Bjorkgren, Indiana Pacers

(30-34, 9th Seed in Eastern Confernce) Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

(41-24, 3rd Seed in Eastern Conference) pic.twitter.com/rrk1yTBMP2 — Tell It How It Is Sports (@tell_sports) May 5, 2021

While it is a good start to the series, the Bucks need to continue their good form to avoid an early postseason exit. Anything short of the championship might not bode well for Mike Budenholzer's future at the team. So if the Bucks end up losing to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, Bundesholzer's time in Milwaukee could likely come to an end.

#2 LA Clippers

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were eliminated in the 2020 NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. Although Doc Rivers had what was considered a super team, he failed to make a deep run in the Orlando bubble, which led to his sack.

Tyronn Lue took over in the 2020-21 NBA off-season and led the Clippers to a 47-25 run in the regular season. His team has started the 2021 NBA playoffs on a terrible note, though, losing 103-113 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, despite having home-court advantage.

It is a 7-game series, so Tyronn Lue has time to redeem himself. However, an early elimination in the 2021 NBA playoffs could lead to his sack.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers

Terry Stotts has led the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA playoffs every year since 2013. His deepest postseason run came in the 2019 Western Conference Finals, where his team was swept away by the Golden State Warriors.

Trail Blazers looking for a “playoff miracle” to help save Terry Stotts’ job — but I’m left wondering who the franchise gatekeeper is these days.#RipCity



Column in front of Game 1: https://t.co/6YI2kHQ8OG — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) May 21, 2021

He lost to the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. So another early elimination will likely be frowned upon by the Trail Blazers' management.

The Trail Blazers secured an emphatic 123-109 victory over the Denver Nuggets to open their campaign in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs. Stotts will now look to take his team to the next round to avoid getting relieved of his job.