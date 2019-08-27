3 teams that could complete a trade for Danilo Gallinari this season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 27 Aug 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Danilo Gallinari impressed during the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Clippers

The NBA offseason has died down over the past few weeks after a relentless flurry of moves in the opening days of free agency. However, as the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaches, the possibility for trades increases, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari is among those likely to be on the move.

Last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Gallinari averaged career highs in points (19.8) and rebounds (6.1), although the Italian was sent to Oklahoma City as part of the trade for Paul George.

However, OKC has no appetite to compete after losing George and Russell Westbrook during a tumultuous offseason, and the organization will be keen to cash in on Gallinari before he hits free agency next summer.

As one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA, Gallinari is expected to attract plenty of interest from contending teams, and here we will look at his most likely trade destinations.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have failed to replace JJ Redick

After losing Jimmy Butler in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers reacted by handing Tobias Harris a new-long term deal while also completing the surprise signing of Al Horford. However, the Sixers had to let JJ Redick leave to clear up enough cap space, leaving Brett Brown's team short on perimeter shooters.

The Sixers hope that Harris can develop into a sniper, although the 27-year-old connected with just 32% of his three-point attempts following his mid-season move to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the recently acquired Josh Richardson has never topped 37% from downtown, while Ben Simmons' ongoing shooting woes have been well documented.

After shooting 43% from deep last season, Gallinari could be the final piece for a Sixers roster hoping to contend for a title, and Philadelphia could make a move ahead of the deadline.

1 / 3 NEXT