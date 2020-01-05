3 Teams that should trade for Aron Baynes before the deadline | NBA Trade Window

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Aron Baynes has been linked with a trade away from the Phoenix Suns

Following two successful seasons with the Boston Celtics, Aron Baynes was traded to the Phoenix Suns last summer in exchange for a 2020 protected first-round pick. With the Suns seemingly out of contention, the veteran was immediately linked with another trade, although Deandre Ayton's 25 game suspension saw Baynes promoted to the starting lineup, and the center's stock has continued to grow following a number of impressive performances.

Over 26 appearances this season (20 starts), Baynes has played a career-high 24.1 minutes per game while averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Nevertheless, Baynes will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it is possible that the Suns may look to cash in on the Australian following the return of Deandre Ayton.

So, as we creep closer to the NBA trade deadline, here we will look at three teams that should consider making a move for the center.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Baynes would be a reliable addition to a Mavs team hoping to contend this season

Thanks to the form of the outstanding Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks have made a better than expected 22-12 start to the season - and the team is expected to be among the most active teams ahead of the deadline. Nevertheless, the chances of the Mavs landing a third star to play alongside Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis remain slim and the team may be better off by bringing in an established veteran such as Baynes.

Despite starting 28 times at center this season, Dwight Powell has managed just 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest, while the Mavs have been reluctant to use Boban Marjanovic. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber has been impressive over the past month, although he remains best when operating at power forward. Evidently, this leaves the Mavs short on reliable centers and with the trade assets to complete a move this month, Baynes is a realistic option for the playoff hopefuls.

