3 teams that should trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons

Bogdan Bogdanovic has emerged as one of the best shooters in the NBA. With the Sacramento Kings struggling badly this year, Bogdanovic has become one of the prime trade targets for teams looking to contend. The Kings have a 16-29 record and are the 13th-ranked team in the Western Conference.

Bogdanovic is a very good scorer and plays a vital role for the Kings coming off the bench. He also starts in some of the matches for the Kings. He is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Bogdanovic is shooting 37.3% from the 3PT line and his shooting has become his biggest weapon in the modern NBA. Bogdanovic is capable of scoring in bunches and is also a lengthy wing defender.

There are plenty of teams who are showing interest in trading for him. Here are the top three teams that should trade for Bogdanovic.

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have surprised us this season with their great displays. Few had expected them to be playoffs contenders. But the MVP level displays of Luka Doncic has changed the fortunes for the Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis has also showed tremendous potential and has been superb on the defensive end of the floor for the Mavericks. The Mavericks are currently the 6th-ranked team in the Western Conference.

They are looking to add to their wing depth. Bogdanovic would prove to be a great option for the Mavs especially because his shooting can provide space for Luka and Porzingis to operate. The Mavs are lacking depth at the wing position and Bogdanovic can be a solid addition.

The Mavs should go ahead with this trade if they want to compete with a top team in the first round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The 76ers are one of the strongest contenders for the title this season. They have a very good squad but have somehow not managed to gel like a championship team.

The 76ers have a 30-17 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. Much better is expected from a team that possesses the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

One of the major weaknesses for the 76ers is the lack of shooting and floor spacing. Bogdanovic should thus be a major part of their trade plans since he provides great perimeter shooting. Simmons and Embiid both like to operate down low and will get plenty of open spaces due to the presence of Bogdanovic.

Simmons was expected to improve his shooting this season but he has failed at that. So, the 76ers need to surround him with shooting to make the most of their lineup. Bogdanovic will also get to play with a contender after a disappointing season with the Kings. This should be a great trade for both 76ers and Bogdanovic.

#1 Los Angeles Lakers:

Los Angeles Lakers won their match against the Nets

The Lakers have two of the top 5 superstars in the league in the form of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They have been trying for the entire season to get a third scoring option behind their two superstars. Kyle Kuzma was the only young player that the Lakers kept in the Davis trade but he has been having a very mediocre season.

The Lakers have began looking for alternative options for Kuzma. They have identified Bogdanovic as one of their primary targets who can space the floor and provide wing depth. The Lakers are the topmost team in the Western Conference and look certain to finish with the best record in the West. They are looking to win the championship this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both playing at an extremely high MVP level.

This will be a great trade for the Lakers and they should look to go ahead and execute this to further improve their chances of winning.

1 / 2 NEXT