3 Teams that should trade for CJ McCollum before the deadline | NBA Trade Window

Published Jan 03, 2020

CJ McCollum has been linked with an exit from the Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum has grown into a borderline All-Star since being taken by the Portland Trail Blazers with the tenth overall pick back in the 2013 NBA Draft. Alongside Damian Lillard, McCollum has been part of one of the league's best backcourts and played a huge role in Portland's trip to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Nevertheless, the Blazers have failed to push on from their excellent campaign last time out, and are in danger of missing out on the postseason after a dismal 14-21 start to 2019-20.

They have lost five consecutive games and while unlikely, it's not impossible Portland could look to break up their elite backcourt pair. So if made available by the Trail Blazers, here we will examine the three teams that should make a move for McCollum:

#3 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are believed to be eager to sign a second star to play alongside Jimmy Butler

Heading into the season, few expected the Miami Heat to compete. However, they have been excellent through the opening months this season and boast a much better than expected 24-9 record.

While Miami's early season form has been fuelled by the performances of an exciting group of young talent, the team continues to be linked with the likes of Chris Paul and Kevin Love as the front office looks to acquire a second star to play alongside Jimmy Butler.

With Paul and Love well into their 30s and signed to two of the NBA's worst contracts, it makes little sense for the Heat to sacrifice any of their young talents for either veteran.

However at 28, McCollum could prove worth the gamble. The guard shouldn't show much of decline over the next four seasons that he is under contract - and his presence shouldn't disrupt Kendrick Nunn's development either.

