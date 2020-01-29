3 Teams that should trade for Montrezl Harrell | NBA Trade Deadline 2020

The Clippers sit at the second spot on the West leaderboard.

Despite currently holding on to an impressive 33-14 record this season, this title-contending LA Clippers have been sincerely concerned about their glaring lack of muscle up front. Moreover, the health issues of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have added to the Clippers' lengthy list of worrying 'What Ifs' as the playoffs inch closer.

Although this team is 2-0 against the Los Angeles Lakers this year, it is fairly evident that adding wing depth and another big body to their roster is a must at this point. With the glaring lack of quality wing production besides Leonard and George, the mighty Clippers lineup is heading towards an environment conducive for a Montrezl Harrell trade in the near future.

The Clippers' backup center is somewhat undersized at that spot when going up against Lakers' bigs, and with interior issues bubbling underneath the surface, this seems to be an opportune moment for other teams to make their moves.

Let's take a look at the three teams that could extract considerable benefits off a Harrell trade.

#1 Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge needs to make moves that could put Boston over the edge.

The Boston Celtics are currently 4th on the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-15 (0.674) record and looking to make huge strides in the near future given their young core and sky-high ceiling.

However, the argument can be made that the franchise could formulate a trade package containing Daniel Theis and the team’s first round pick in 2020 to incorporate a talented big like Harrell into their lineup. Playing less than 30 minutes per game with the Clippers, Trez could be a starter right from the jump in Boston, and provide healthy contribution on both ends of the floor.

When coupled with Enes Kanter at the center spot, this one-two punch could pay massive dividends for a playoff-bound team like Boston, looking to make the final leap under Kemba Walker.

#2 Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are going nowhere fast.

Advertisement

Likely to finish out of the playoff picture, the Detroit Pistons have made negligible impact on the NBA landscape despite playing under a former coach of the year. With Blake Griffin out indefinitely due to a surgery on his left knee, the franchise should look to help LA at the wing and center spots via Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose, and ask for Harrell, Beverly, Harkless in return.

Drummond would be an elite upgrade on Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell under the rim, and the time is just right.

Montrezl Harrell is going to become a free agent when the season ends. The Pistons front office could ask him to lead the rebuild in Motor City (which is long overdue) or get his salary off the books if things don't work out. Either way, this seems like a fairly executable transaction, and the Clippers get another quality ball handler to take the pressure off Kawhi and George. Both teams have what the other needs, and some bold moves are subject for serious consideration.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs need to become relevant in the West again.

Across the 44 games played so far, Montrezl Harrell has put up career-best averages in 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting over 57% from the field. Coming off the bench for LA, one could only imagine his numbers, given starter minutes.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have been fighting hard to make it to the postseason. They are currently 20-26 (0.435) on the season, and sit over 2 games outside of a playoff berth. It doesn't require much observation to notice that the Spurs have not been playing their best basketball as of late, and a potential trade with fellow teams could help their dying cause.

San Antonio possesses assets in DeMarre Carroll, Marco Belinelli and a 2023 first-round pick which they shell out to land a talented big like Montrezl Harrell. Clearly, the team is missing a vital third piece to complement the elite skillset of DeRozan and Aldridge on both ends of the floor, and Trez could finish the puzzle for them.