3 teams that should trade for Marcus Smart in the 2021 NBA offseason

Marcus Smart did not have the best of times during the 2020-21 NBA season. Since being drafted sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2014 NBA draft, Smart has become one of the fan-favorites in the franchise. The versatile guard has earned two All-Defensive first-team selections for the Celtics despite having regular trouble with injuries.

Smart will enter the final year of his deal next season and is owed $14.3 million in salary. The Celtics’ anti-climactic end to the season means they will be looking for reinforcements to put together a real title bid next season. The Celtics do not have a lot of assets, and might look into getting a favorable deal for Marcus Smart during the offseason. This will help them bring in reinforcements around the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Marcus Smart thanks Danny Ainge for drafting him 7 years ago https://t.co/a3kQgnjv9O — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 4, 2021

2021 NBA offseason: 3 teams that should trade for Marcus Smart

Despite his injury troubles, Marcus Smart has enough quality to be the starting point-guard for a playoff-contending team. The 26-year old had his best season in terms of both points and assists. Smart's sustained run in the second half of the season means that enough teams will be tempted to offer the Boston Celtics a deal. Without further ado, we're looking at three teams that should trade for Marcus Smart.

Blazers Could Acquire Myles Turner & Marcus Smart In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Involving Celtics & Pacershttps://t.co/rKCgGLD2U4 — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) June 10, 2021

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors saw arguably Stephen Curry’s most impressive season go to waste due to Klay Thompson’s injury. While Curry has arguably had better seasons, he had little help throughout the year. He ended up as the scoring champion, apart from single-handedly leading the Warriors to the play-in tournament.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Four

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be looking to move Kelly Oubre Jr. on. Marcus Smart is an upgrade on Andrew Wiggins, who was the starting PG through most of the second half of the season. With Klay Thompson set to return next season, the Warriors could do with a defensively astute guard who can really step up in crucial games.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are also rumored to be on the lookout for a potential starting guard who can start alongside Luka Doncic. The Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers in round 1 of the NBA playoffs. They struggled due to a lack of shooting threats apart from the two European stars.

The Marcus Smart conundrum: what's his true value to the Boston Celtics?

https://t.co/bItOXi7PFq — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) June 9, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. is inconsistent as a starter despite impressing through the first half of the season as a bench player. Regardless, Marcus Smart is a potential starter who has ample experience of being a role player in the starting lineup, and is a potential option that the Dallas Mavericks can look at.

#3 New York Knicks

Finally, another team that is looking for a starting guard are the New York Knicks, who fell to Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Knicks relied on injury-prone Derrick Rose and Reggie Bullock throughout much of the season. They have an impressive young roster that should be capable of a deep run in the playoffs with another acquisition or two.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley is not quite ready to be a starting guard for a playoff contender. Marcus Smart is a potentially affordable option who will be a clear upgrade on the current guards that the Knicks have. With Randle and RJ Barrett forming an exciting core, the defensively astute presence of Marcus Smart is sure to be a boost for the New York Knicks.

