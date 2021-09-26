3 things the Boston Celtics need to do to win an NBA championship in the next 3 years

The Boston Celtics last won the NBA Championship in 2008 when they had three Hall of Famers forming the nucleus of their lineup. Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen were still wearing Celtic green when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers for championship #17. Although they have reached the Eastern Conference Finals in the last couple of years, they have yet to find the right formula to add banner 18 to the rafters of TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics currently have two young and exciting All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics front office has locked them up to long-term contracts, so the Cs are going to be in a nice place with these two impressive players in their fold. A core consisting of the two Js almost guarantees the Celtics will be perennial playoff contenders.

But can this storied franchise finally put it all together and add another Larry O’Brien trophy to their stacked championship cabinet?

How the Boston Celtics can improve their chances of winning the NBA championship

#3 The Celtics must be a defensive force with Ime Udoka at the helm

Ime Udoka while with Team USA Basketball

After Brad Stevens stepped down as head coach to take on the GM role vacated by Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics turned to Ime Udoka as a replacement. The Celtics' new head tactician brings an impressive resume of experience, character and ringing endorsements from the top coaches in the league. More importantly, Udoka has been recommended by no less than JT, JB and Marcus Smart, the unquestioned leaders of this Celtics team.

Defense wins championships. After consistently ranking in the top 10 defensive ratings in the past couple of years, the Boston Celtics slipped to 16th last year. The mighty 2018 Golden State Warriors were the last team outside of the top 10 Defensive Rating to win the championship. Before that, only the juggernaut 2001 Kobe-Shaq Lakers captured the crown despite a lowly 22nd Defensive team rating. There has to be a significant change in Boston's defense for the Celtics to have a chance of winning the NBA championship.

The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka was a proven defensive specialist during his stints in San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Stevens also brought in Al Horford and Josh Richardson for reinforcements this season. Both are tough, gritty and smart defenders. Udoka’s coaching and recent additions should bring the Celtics back to their lofty defensive heights and hopefully become championship contenders.

The new Boston Celtics head coach also stressed that he is about what makes up the team. He should be able to adjust himself to the lineup at his disposal. Working with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the past should make the adjustment quicker and easier.

Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow Ime Udoka: new Celtics head coach, but not new coach to all



Great to have those relationships already established. Ime Udoka: new Celtics head coach, but not new coach to all



Great to have those relationships already established. https://t.co/jwOjYGrpR5

