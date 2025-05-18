The Denver Nuggets will look to take down the Western Conference’s top seed, the OKC Thunder, on Sunday afternoon. The game would determine which team will advance in the Western Conference following a tightly contested semifinal series between the two Northwest Division teams.

Ad

It is expected to be a clash between a veteran squad with championship experience and a young team trying to overcome their inexperience. The Nuggets are the battle-tested squad in the series, having won an NBA title in 2023, while this iteration of the Thunder has yet to play in a Game 7.

For the Nuggets to secure the much-needed win in Game 7, here are three things they must do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 things Denver Nuggets must do to beat OKC Thunder in Game 7

1.) Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray must take over

Ad

Trending

Aaron Gordon, one of their key pieces, could miss Game 7 due to a hamstring injury. With that, the Nuggets should be putting all their chips on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jokic and Murray must take over in Game 7 as they have proven to be an unstoppable force against the Thunder whenever they click. The Nuggets’ success hinges on how far Jokic and Murray will go, especially without Gordon, who has provided valuable two-way contributions every game this series.

Ad

Murray will need to continue what he has done in Game 6, while Jokic must impose his will inside against the Thunder’s suffocating frontcourt defense to win the series in OKC.

2.) Christian Braun needs to find his mark

Christian Braun is tasked not just to stifle the Thunder’s perimeter players but to also provide spacing for the Nuggets by his shooting.

Braun must shoot the lights out from three to relieve pressure off Murray and Jokic and allow the Nuggets’ offense to open up, considering the Thunder’s tendency to pack the paint whenever opposing teams struggle from three.

Ad

Braun should also step up to fill the void left by Gordon in the game, especially as Michael Porter Jr. continues to struggle with his injured left shoulder.

3.) Never let SGA get any help from his teammates

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the cog that keeps the Thunder rolling this season. However, if he finds no help in the game, OKC could swim in perilous waters against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets must not allow the likes of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Lu Dort to contribute on the offensive end and help Gilgeous-Alexander to derail the Thunder’s championship hopes in the second round.

If Denver manages to keep the Thunder’s offense outside of SGA at a minimum, they may find themselves on an easier path to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More