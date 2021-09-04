3 things Devin Booker must do to become the greatest Phoenix Suns player of all-time

Devin Booker, along with Chris Paul, took the Phoenix Suns to the finals after beating incredible teams on their way to establishing themselves as NBA Championship contenders for the 2020-21 season.

The 🔑 to creating separation is in the footwork!



In these clips Chris Paul and @JohnnyTennyson2 use the same crossovers, but CP utilizes “motion steps” to run to open space away from Giannis



Can’t wait to start up our fall training with @STMABB in a few weeks!#BeTheCatalyst pic.twitter.com/ZSORrkWSkk — Jared Berggren (@jberggren40) September 1, 2021

The team has never won a championship but has won the Conference Finals a few times. Regardless of their lack of a ring, the Valley of the Suns has produced some of the most influential players in the league.

As of now, Charles Barkley and Steve Nash are the two best players in the Suns' history and will remain so for a few more seasons unless Devin Booker can dethrone them.

What should Devin Booker do to become the greatest Phoenix Suns player of all-time?

Devin Booker undoubtedly holds the potential to become the greatest Phoenix Suns player of all-time. But in order to earn this precious title, he must do the following three things:

#1 Win multiple MVP awards

The Most Valuable Player award is the highest individual accomplishment for a player. It takes a considerable amount of skill, will, and performance to even be considered for this award.

With the kind of competition in the league, players put their lives and souls into the game and are still unable to win the regular season MVP.

Watch Devin Booker Introduce Kendall Jenner to His Grandma in Mississippi; Here is How Close Book is to Proposing and Officially Becoming a Part of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan (Video-IG-Pics) https://t.co/nPtdqUAO4l pic.twitter.com/cA9mJ2FMri — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 1, 2021

Take Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns teammate Chris Paul as an example. He is widely considered one of the greatest point guards of the 21st century. Aptly given the name of the Point God, he has led the league in assists four times and yet never won any MVP. That's how difficult it is to be an MVP.

The two players ahead of Booker, who played for the Phoenix Suns, Steve Nash and Charles Barkley, have been the MVP's. Barkley won his first and only MVP in the 1992-93 regular season. He averaged 25.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game that season.

Meanwhile, Nash is a proud winner of two back-to-back MVPs. He won his first in 2004-05 and the second in 2005-06.

For Devin Booker to establish himself as the best player to play for the Phoenix Suns, he needs to win at least one MVP. With his stats, he is already a capable contender but still needs better performances to become an unquestionable winner.

Edited by Rohit Mishra