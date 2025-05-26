The Indiana Pacers squandered a massive opportunity to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals after losing in Game 3 on their home court against the New York Knicks on Sunday. The visiting squad gave the Pacers a taste of their own medicine, rising from a 20-point lead in the game en route to the win.

The Pacers led by double digits early in the fourth quarter but were hit by a 36-20 storm from the Knicks in the final period to lose control of the matchup.

However, all is not over yet for the Pacers as they remain ahead in the series 2-1. They still have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 at home.

Here are three things they must do to bounce back.

Three things the Indiana Pacers must do to bounce back

1. Make their three-pointers

Despite playing on their home court, the Indiana Pacers shot ice cold from the three-point line in Game 3, making just 5-of-25 attempts. The long-range shooting has been key in their first two wins in New York, including their impressive come-from-behind win in Game 1, in which sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith made three triples in the final minute to steal the series opener.

Part of their cold shooting on their home court, perhaps, stemmed from Nesmith’s limited minutes due to an injury. However, the Pacers must find ways to knock down their shots from deep since it allowed them to put pressure on the Knicks in their first two games of the East Finals.

The Indiana Pacers could not afford to shoot so underwhelmingly in the next few games, as the Knicks showed they could pounce on Indiana’s cold spell.

2. Tyrese Haliburton should take over in the clutch

Tyrese Haliburton has shown that he is a clutch player for the Pacers in Games 1 and 2. However, in Game 3, he looked more passive than aggressive, costing his team the win.

In Game 4, Haliburton should be more assertive, especially down the stretch. The Pacers' star should manufacture more drives to open up the floor and not settle for long jumpers, which often derailed their possessions in the game.

Haliburton shot 2-of-8 from three and only had seven assists in Game 3. For the Indiana Pacers to get back momentum, he must be just as decisive as in the first two games of the series.

3. Put the clamps on Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points in the fourth quarter. For the Pacers, that is unacceptable, especially in a game they controlled for the most part.

The Indiana Pacers have shown they could contain Towns in the first two games. They should be able to do that once more in Game 4 if Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and Obi Toppin step up their defensive effort to keep Towns at bay.

The Knicks need their stars—Towns and Jalen Brunson—to carry the ship, so the Pacers must contain at least one of them to have a bigger chance of taking a 3-1 lead in Game 4.

