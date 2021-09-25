3 things Jayson Tatum must do to contest for the NBA MVP Award in the 2021-22 season

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is on the verge of superstardom. After a season in which he normed career bests in scoring, rebounding and assists, the Boston forward can still improve different aspects of his game to challenge for the NBA MVP award.

The past season showcased just how special he can be. Tatum is the youngest Boston Celtics player to hit 50 in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He dropped 53 on the Timberwolves for an extra-time victory. Three weeks later, he dumped 60 on the San Antonio Spurs to lead the Celtics past the Silver and Black after trailing by 32 points at one point.

More importantly, Jayson Tatum never shies away from the spotlight in crucial games. The Washington Wizards witnessed a 50-point explosion when Tatum guided the Celtics to the #7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Boston also only avoided a sweep of their series against the Brooklyn Nets in the postseason after Tatum torched them for another 50 on May 21, 2021.

Despite all of that, the Duke alum can still tweak his game to make a run at the MVP award.

#3 Jayson Tatum must build on his passing range and ability

Jayson Tatum passes out of a triple team.

Jayson Tatum’s assists increased to 4.3 last season compared to three a game the season before. It may look ordinary, but it signifies that JT is seeing the floor better and has improved in his reading of the game. In an episode of the Jalen & Jacoby show, new coach Ime Udoka stressed that Tatum and Jaylen Brown can elevate their games by being better playmakers.

At 6’8 tall, he can see plays develop and set up teammates when they are open. As he becomes more experienced, the game slows down for him and will allow him to diagnose defenses better. Tatum has always been a willing passer, but if he evolves into a legitimate passing threat, then he could be a dark horse to contend for the MVP crown.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar