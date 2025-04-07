3 things we learned from Golden State Warriors' huge loss against Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors suffered a shock 106-96 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the Chase Center. Steph Curry scored a season-low three points, with the Rockets showing fans that they are a real threat in the Western Conference in the upcoming postseason.

Amen Thompson did a fantastic job on Curry, while Alperen Sengun operated the offense to snap Golden State's five-game winning streak. Houston improved to 52-27 for the season and has the No. 2 spot locked, while the Warriors dropped to 46-32 and back as the sixth seed.

Let's look at the three things we learned from the Rockets-Warriors game.

3 things we learned from Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets

#1 - The Houston Rockets are contenders in the Western Conference

The Houston Rockets are contenders in the Western Conference. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets are set to finish the regular season in second place behind the OKC Thunder in the West. They are set to make their playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season. They are primed to make some noise in the postseason, especially after beating the Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Houston has a perfect combination of young players, veteran experience and a good coaching staff. Alperen Sengun is one of the best centers in the NBA, Jalen Green is a big-time scorer, Amen Thompson has game-changing defense and they have a deep roster.

#2 - Amen Thompson is a superstar in the making

Amen Thompson is a superstar in the making. (Photo: IMAGN)

Not many people are talking about Amen Thompson and his impact on the Houston Rockets. Thompson started the season off the bench but proved that he's better as a starter. He can play multiple positions and even defend the opposition's best players.

While his scoring and shooting can still improve, Thompson is already an elite athlete and defender. He's a superstar in the making, something that not a lot of people predicted when the Rockets drafted him fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Thompson won't win the Defensive Player of the Year this season, but he'll be in contention in years to come. The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green is currently favored to take home the award this season.

#3 - Steph Curry is human after all

Steph Curry is human after all. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no doubt that Steph Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Curry has been on fire lately, scoring 52, 37 and 36 points in his past three games for the Golden State Warriors. However, it seems like the greatest shooter in history is human after all.

In the Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Rockets, Curry only had three points after going 1-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Amen Thompson put the clamps on Curry, who was bothered by the Rockets star's speed, athleticism and length. Thompson also had the stamina to stay on the Warriors legend all game. It's not surprising since Thompson made life hell for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is 11 years younger than Curry, on Friday.

