3 things we learned in Victor Wembanyama's debut loss to Luka Doncic & Mavs

Victor Wembanyama got his first taste of true NBA basketball. The San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in their season curtain-raiser on Wednesday, October 25. Luka Doncic dominated throughout the contest despite facing off against the latest phenom to make his way over from Europe.

The Wembanyama-Doncic minutes were fun. It was a battle between an established superstar in the NBA versus a future superstar. However, it was clear that Doncic's experience and elite processing speed were significant factors in his ability to control the game on the offensive end.

Still, there was a lot to learn. Here are three primary takeaways from Wembanyama's debut game against one of the best players in the world:

3 things we learned in Victor Wembanyama's debut loss to Luka Doncic

Victor Wembanyama is a rookie. Getting lost in the hype and overlooking such a significant fact is easy. Limiting our immediate expectations is the only fair way to assess what we're already seeing from a young and exceptional talent.

#1. Victor Wembanyama's range is unquestionable

Wembanyama is a floor-spacing big. We knew he could shoot threes based on the scouting reports and highlights reels before he was drafted. We also got solid glimpses of his perimeter-scoring ability throughout the Summer League and preseason.

However, knocking down threes during preparatory games and doing it when the pressure is on, and the world is watching are two different things. Wembanyama went 3-5 from the perimeter in his NBA debut. Some of those shots were from multiple steps behind the arc.

As he gets more comfortable, and the Spurs begin to feature him more within their offense, Wembanyama will get more opportunities to control the offense from the three-point line. That's a scary thought for opposing defenses.

#2. Victor Wembanyama is like any rookie: he fouls a lot

Every rookie entering the NBA deals with an unfriendly whistle. They're eager to impress. They're playing through a range of emotions. And, generally, they have a ton of nervous energy. As such, they pick up fouls. Positioning and over-eagerness both account for some of the silly whistles rookies usually accumulate.

Wembanyama is no different. The 7-foot-4 big man collected five personal fouls in 23 minutes of playing time. Two of those fouls came in the first half, while the other three came in the second. Wembanyama will need to work on his decision-making if he wants to remain a viable option on the court. Still, this was his first NBA game; things will begin to slow down for him in the months and years ahead.

#3. Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate

Luka Doncic amassed a triple-double in the opening game of the season. He did so while dealing with Wembanyama's size and length. Doncic was listed as questionable throughout the day, so clearly wasn't 100 percent. Yet, that didn't stop him from dominating and leading his Dallas Mavericks team to an impressive victory.

We also got our first glimpse of how Doncic and Kyrie Irving will play together this season. There appeared to be a solid foundational understanding between the two guards. If Doncic's season-opening performance is anything to go by, he will certainly be in the MVP race by the end of the season. And that could mean the Dallas Mavericks get their wish of being a contending team this year.