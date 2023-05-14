3 things to look out for in Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 7

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 95-86 riding on Jayson Tatum's fourth quarter heroics.

Last year's finalists were down 2-3 in the series after losing Game 5 at home. However, the Celtics' defense and clutch offense led them to tie the series 3-3 and force a Game 7 at home in the TD Garden.

This will be the second Game 7 in this year's playoffs, Kings vs. Warriors being the first. Everything is stake in this win-or-go home clash for both the teams.

Here are the 3 things to look out for in Game 7 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers:

#1. Can Jayson Tatum overcome 76ers defense?

As of midway through the fourth quarter of Game 6, Tatum was on track for one of the worst performances by a star player in an elimination game. He was shooting 1-of-14. He saved that performance with three late 3-pointers, but it brought attention to a disturbing pattern of not playing well in this series.

The defensive attention Tatum's been receiving this series has given his teammates mismatches and open-looks, and he has been setting them up quite fairly averaging five assists per game.

Tatum needs to find his shot in order to take the offensive pressure off of his teammates.

#2. James Harden disappearing in the playoffs

Harden has a history of performing poorly in the playoffs throughout his career. He had completely disappeared in last year's playoff elimination game scoring just 11 points and turning the ball over four times.

Harden scored just 13 points, on Thursday, shooting 4-16 from the field in what could have been a series clinching game for the 76ers.

#3. Can Joel "MVP" Embiid steer his team past the Celtics?

The current league MVP, Joel Embiid hasn't had playoff success so far in his career.

This season being his sixth straight season making the playoffs, he has made it to the second round in five of those years but never past that.

Now facing an elimination game in the second round, Embiid knows he needs to deliver for his team to have a shot at the title.

