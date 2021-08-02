3 things Milwaukee Bucks need to do to challenge for the NBA title again in the 2021-22 season

After the final buzzer sounded in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks were declared the NBA champions for the first time in 50 years. The Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points in that game and was the runaway Finals MVP.

He reiterated after the game that he was proud of himself for doing it the 'hard way' and not joining a superteam. He had signed a five-year supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks, a small-market team, before leading them to their first chip since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so in 1971.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, the two-time MVP spoke about his plans for next season:

"We just did it—we did it a couple of hours ago—and I'm already thinking about how can I do it again...How can I make this team better? What can I improve to help this team be better? But that's who I am."

However, the road to repeating as NBA champions won't be easy. Most players lose the dedication and hunger after the champagne showers and city-wide parades. It takes serious mental and physical strength to put in another championship season just weeks after winning a chip.

Here is what the reigning champions, Milwaukee Bucks, should do to win back-to-back NBA titles:

#1 Milwaukee Bucks must retain their key role players

Bobby Portis (#9) and PJ Tucker (#17) fight for a rebound in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Despite how spectacular the Milwaukee Bucks' 'Big 3' were, their NBA triumph wouldn't have been possible without their role players.

Players like PJ Tucker, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes were incredible for the team all postseason. Forbes earned recognition for his insane sharpshooting and outscoring the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler in the first round. Forbes has declined his player option and elected to enter NBA free agency, though.

Moreover, PJ Tucker usually guarded one of the best players on the opposition as he took turns defending Jimmy Butler, Nets' Kevin Durant and Suns' Devin Booker. He also provided the team with timely corner threes and fought for offensive boards practically every possession.

PJ Tucker tonight:

0 points

1 FG attempt

Game-high plus/minus of +13



NBA champion



Kids out there: You don’t need to take a bunch of shots or score a lot of points to be an important player on a great team. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 21, 2021

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals

Meanwhile, Bobby Portis has evolved into a fan-favourite in the city of Milwaukee. The fans cheer 'Bobby Bobby' whenever he is on the floor, and he is the Bucks' energizer bunny as his energy and intensity fuel the entire team.

He does little bit of everything for the team from scoring threes to grabbing boards and even his smallest buckets fire up the home crowd. The Milwaukee Bucks need to ensure he returns to their lineup next season.

As @BobbyMarks42 says, the most Bucks can offer Portis is the $5.9M exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

Finally, Pat Connaughton is the Milwaukee Bucks' best guard off the bench. He drops threes at a high clip and is arguably one of the best rebounding guards in the league.

He flies in out of nowhere to grab boards, leaving the opposition's big men perplexed. He stepped up big time when Donte DiVincenzo got injured and performed any role the coach and team asked him to.

