3 things Milwaukee Bucks need to fix to stay alive ahead of crucial Game 5 vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough task on Tuesday when they take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Bucks are down 3-1 and received more bad news after Damian Lillard was diagnosed with a torn Achilles.

The last team to recover from a 3-1 deficit was the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 NBA playoffs inside the bubble. The Nuggets did it twice, against the Utah Jazz in the first round and the LA Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals.

It was played in a different environment due to the pandemic, so we have to go back to the 2016 NBA Finals. The last time it happened under a regular playoff setup was when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win their first-ever championship.

3 things Milwaukee Bucks need to fix to stay alive in Game 5

#1 - The Starting Five

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to have a different starting lineup with Damian Lillard out for the rest of the postseason. Coach Doc Rivers has to make some adjustments to their starting five, possibly using Ryan Rollins or Kevin Porter Jr. at point guard.

Porter might be the better option since he can be a scorer, which was Lillard's main strength. Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez haven't had a great series, so they might have to come off the bench. AJ Green could also be a better option at this point than Gary Trent Jr.

Here's what Rivers can put at the start of the game:

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - AJ Green | F - Taurean Prince | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis

#2 - Their Mentality

Understandably, the Milwaukee Bucks were feeling down and out after Damian Lillard's injury. They are entitled to feel that way, but Game 5 is a must-win contest. They have to keep their focus if they want to stay alive and extend their season.

It's all about taking it one game at a time rather than focusing on getting the three wins. They also don't have to feel sorry for themselves for their poor performances in Games 1 and 2. They need to have the belief that they can win the game, or they'd be going to Cancun.

#3 - Their Offense

With Damian Lillard out, the Milwaukee Bucks will need to have a new playmaker for Game 5. Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr. and Pat Connaughton could fill in that role, but it might be best for Doc Rivers to give the keys to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"The Greek Freak" proved when Lillard went down back in March with the blood clot that they could win with Antetokounmpo as the primary playmaker. He looked like an MVP when he was taking over games as a passer and scorer. He did the same in Game 1, but the Indiana Pacers limited him to just one assist. It's on the rest of the roster to step up and knock down shots.

