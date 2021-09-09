3 things Nikola Jokic needs to do to win the MVP award in 2021-22 NBA season

Nikola Jokic became the lowest draft pick ever to win the NBA MVP award last season. The Serban big had a career-best year, averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Jokic played all 72 games for the Denver Nuggets during the 2020-21 campaign. His availability, prolific production and ability to lead his team to wins single-handedly helped him win the MVP award.

Several MVP candidates like LeBron James and Kevin Durant weren't healthy last season. That also played a part in Jokic claiming the prestigious award, though. With the competition expected to be stronger next season, it will take a monumental effort from Jokic to retain his league MVP title.

It will be a tough task, but it won't be something impossible. Several players in the past have managed to win back-to-back MVP awards. So one can expect Nikola Jokic to have a realistic chance of claiming the individual prize.

On that note, here's a look at the three things Nikola Jokic needs to do to boost his chances of winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards:

#3 Nikola Jokic needs to play as many games as possible

Nikola Jokic played all 72 games last season.

Nikola Jokic managing to stay fit for all of the Denver Nuggets' games in the 2020-21 NBA season, which was a remarkable achievement.

Every team struggled with injuries to their star players. The Nuggets were no exception, as they saw Jamal Murray getting sidelined because of an ACL injury.

Fortunately, their other star player, Nikola Jokic, managed to stay healthy all season. His availability played a huge role in the Nuggets finishing the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference.

Jokic being able to play 100% of the games proved key in him winning the MVP award over the likes of Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry. Both stars missed several games, which inhibited their chances of winning the award.

If Nikola Jokic is to challenge for the highest individual award in the NBA once again, he will need to miss as few games as possible during the 2021-22 NBA season. Most of his rivals are likely to take a significant amount of rest next season, which should help him win the MVP award.

