3 things OKC Thunder must do to beat Denver Nuggets in Game 7

Out of all the matchups in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the series between the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets has been the most intense. The Nuggets forced a Game 7 on Thursday, winning 119-107, making this the first series this postseason to go seven games.

During the regular season, the Thunder were the strongest team in the NBA. They held the best record (68-14), with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge. However, OKC was put to the test when they ran into Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Denver has championship experience and a three-time league MVP, putting the OKC Thunder at a disadvantage, at least on paper. However, the Thunder have held their own against the Nuggets, so can they overcome the 2023 NBA champions?

Here are three things the OKC Thunder need to do to defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7.

Note: This listicle reflects the opinions of the writer solely.

Strategies the OKC Thunder must employ to beat the Denver Nuggets

It's no secret that the Denver Nuggets are a tough team to beat. While Nikola Jokic remains their best player on the team, there are other players who also come alive during the postseason.

Nevertheless, what are some ways the OKC Thunder can beat their Western Conference semifinal adversaries?

#1 Contain Nikola Jokic

The most logical thing to do when going up against the Nuggets is to keep Nikola Jokic from putting up his usual triple-double performances. Jokic is the centerpiece of Denver's offense, given his ability to create plays for his teammates and score key baskets.

However, outrebounding Jokic may prove to be a challenge given his towering height. But securing the boards will be key to OKC's success, and getting more rebounds translates into more possessions.

#2 Deny the shooters

Containing Nikola Jokic is no easy task. The moment the defense starts focusing on shutting down Jokic, the Denver Nuggets star passes the ball to open shooters, so it's crucial for the Thunder to deny the shooters.

One of the most effective ways to do so is by closing the passing lane. While shooters getting open while defending Jokic is inevitable, the Thunder will need to have at least one defender watching out for where the Nuggets big man intends to throw the ball next.

#3 Outperform the Nuggets

The first two options on this list may be the most logical things to do, but it's easier said than done. If the Thunder can't stop Nikola Jokic and deny open shooters, the next best thing to do would be to outperform the Nuggets.

Both teams are offense-oriented, which means OKC will have to keep trading baskets with Denver until they outscore the Nuggets.

