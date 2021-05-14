3 things that the Orlando Magic have to improve in the upcoming offseason

The Orlando Magic started the 2020-21 NBA season on a high note and looked like a team that could at least qualify for the post-season. However, injuries and a few bad decisions prevented them from achieving what seemed like a fairly attainable goal.

The regular season is set to come to an end in a few days, and it is now time for the Orlando Magic to reflect on what could have been done differently and build on it.

Three areas the Orlando Magic can improve on this summer

To have a better 2021-22 NBA season, the Orlando Magic need to make some changes and rectify certain mistakes.

Here are the top three things that the Orlando Magic have to improve in the upcoming offseason.

Continuity

Evan Fournier #10, Aaron Gordon #00, Michael Carter-Williams #7 and Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic

Promoting continuity can have both positive and negative effects on a team. However, the Orlando Magic's decision to trade three players from their starting lineup certainly did not bode well for the team.

As much as rebuilding is necessary, bringing together new players without any chemistry will pose some challenges. The Orlando Magic's effort to rebuild ended in the sale of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, who have played together since 2014. Although it gave room for some youngsters to show their worth, it became a group of talents playing individually rather than as a team.

Nikola Vucevic (22 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST) and Aaron Gordon (22 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST) led the way for the @OrlandoMagic as they got the W over the Rockets!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/RwEsexML2E — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 14, 2019

There are some exceptional talents in the team that are starting to find their rhythm and combine well with others. This offseason will be a unique opportunity for the Orlando Magic to work on building chemistry. Bringing in a veteran to lead a relatively young team will also help the Magic play as a unit.

Defense

The Orlando Magic have the potential to be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA with the talents available. Although the team is currently ranked 25th in defensive rating, they can do much better.

The #Magic's defense is no joke. If you aren't a team on point offensively, Orlando will make life very hard for you. Doing that for 48 minutes is really tough. The key, as we all know, is 3-point shooting. #Magic cannot get beat too badly on that front. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 9, 2019

Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac are all exceptional defenders. They do a great job fighting through pick and roll, rim protection and on the perimeter. Unfortunately, injury woes have made it hard for these players to truly show what they are made of.

The introduction of Nerlens Noel or Jarrett Allen could be the much-needed boost that the Orlando Magic need defensively. Either one of these players could make a significant impact on the offensive end.

Shooting

Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic

Shooting in the NBA usually involves three-pointers and, on occasion, mid-range jump shots.

The Orlando Magic have been terrible at three-point shooting for a while now. So far this season, they are the second-worst team in the league in points per game (104.1).

Orlando Magic should focus draft on 3-point shooting point guard https://t.co/uMJyMvip8c pic.twitter.com/jBEBpW7tCz — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) May 18, 2017

J.J. Reddick, the league's 8th-best three-point shooter, will be a free agent this summer. The Orlando Magic could make a move for the veteran shooting guard to bolster their attack and improve on their shooting percentage. Bryn Forbes is also on the top-ten list and could be an impactful addition to the team.

The Orlando Magic is ranked 27th in the league from beyond the arc, shooting 34.3%. The field goal percentage is not any better as they are the worst in the league, with 42.9%.

The Magic have a lot of work to do ahead of the new season if they are to be in playoff contention. Missing the playoffs this season might also give the team enough time to fix these problems and build team chemistry.