3 things Pistons must do to avoid setting longest single-season losing record in NBA history against Nets

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to put an end to their historic losing streak. With the streak now at 26 games, they are within range of setting a new all-time record.

Next up on the schedule for the Pistons is a meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. These teams faced off over the weekend, with the Nets walking away with a 126-115 victory.

If the Pistons lose on Tuesday, they will hold the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. As they prepare for the matchup, here are some keys to getting a victory for the struggling squad.

Keys to victory for Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

1) Contain Cam Thomas

On the Brooklyn Nets' roster, Mikal Bridges is their main star. However, they have another explosive guard who is capable of scoring in bunches. If Detroit wants any shot at winning on Tuesday, they can't allow Cam Thomas to get going offensively.

The last time they played, Thomas was Brooklyn's second-leading scorer with 20 points. That said, he is averaging close to 24 points per game this season. Thomas has proven he can have a big scoring night if he gets going early. Knowing this, making life difficult for him needs to be a point of emphasis for the Pistons.

2) Taking care of the basketball

With young teams, taking care of the basketball can be an issue at times. Looking at their turnover rate, it has been a major reason behind the Pistons' struggles this season.

Detroit currently has the second most turnovers per game in the NBA (16.5). Only the Utah Jazz (16.7) give the ball away more than them. Cutting down on their turnovers is key as they look to get back in the win column.

Any team in the league can't expect to win games when they are giving their opponent that many extra possessions. Heading into their matchup with the Nets, Monty Williams need to preach the importance of limiting turnovers as much as possible.

3) Keeping pace from beyond the arc

In the modern era, the three-point shot has become the focal point of many NBA offenses. While not every team builds their entire scheme around it, keeping pace from three is very important to being competitive on a nightly basis.

Looking at Detroit, they are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the association. For starters, they have the lowest percentage as a team at 33.5%. On top of that, they average the lowest attempts per game at 29.6. As of now, the Pistons are the only team in the NBA who averages less than ten made threes a game.

Generating more good looks from deep could do wonders for the offense. Most importantly, it could create more room for Cade Cunningham to attack and facilitate.