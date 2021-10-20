3 things Kevin Durant must do to make a case for the Kia NBA MVP award for the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant put up two of the best performances in the playoffs last season. But he was still a big toe away from heading to the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly an NBA championship. Durant also came off of missing the entire 2019-2020 season after tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in that offseason before missing the entire season. The Nets took a risk signing him, not knowing how he would come back after his injury, but it looked like he had not missed a beat.

In the 2020-21 season, Durant averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, on insane efficacy, being just 2% from another 50-40-90 season. These stats would have put Durant in the MVP race, but he only played in 35 games, with two issues with the COVID-19 rules along with nagging injuries. However, in the first 14 games, Durant was second in MVP odds while averaging 30.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

If Durant never had to miss so much time, he could have been in the top five of MVP voting last season, and he could do the same this season. Here are three things that will need to happen for Durant to win his second MVP in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Can Kevin Durant mostly stay healthy?

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant #7 in the post

Last season, Durant was returning from an injury where most athletes never really returned to themselves before the injury. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, is not like most athletes and hardly missed a beat on his return. However, being available last season was still an issue.

On two separate occasions, Durant was forced to miss games due to the COVID-19 rules last season. This season, that should not be an issue because Durant is COVID-19 vaccinated, so this should allow him to miss fewer games if any problem arises.

Durant also had to deal with some soft-issue issues that nagged him through the second half of the season. His hamstring was the biggest issue. This could be connected to the fact that he missed the entirety of the previous season, which would be good news for this year.

Over the off-season, Durant spent time keeping in basketball shape by playing in the Olympics. Some fans were worried that he would hurt himself again. But Durant did miss about a year and a half of competitive basketball, and maybe getting some more reps this off-season is what he needs to stay healthy for this season.

These issues were out of Durant’s control last season, but with the new COVID rules at least, that should be one less reason for him to miss games.

#2 Kevin Durant must stand out on the Nets’

Brooklyn Nets All-Stars Kevin Durant (left) and James Harden (right)

The Brooklyn Nets have formed one of the best overall rosters in the NBA for the 2021-22 season. This includes one All-Star, James Harden, and another if Kyrie Irving can play this season.

Having so many stars on one team will hurt Durant's chances of winning an MVP because even though he is the best player on his team, other players can step up, making him less valuable. Durant saw the same issue while playing for the Golden State Warriors. Durant was never close to becoming an MVP. Despite having his most efficient and dominant seasons on both ends of the court while being on the best NBA team. Stephen Curry and Durant both canceled each other out in the MVP race. Harden and/or Irving could do the same for Durant this season.

Kevin Durant on being selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team!

On top of that, Durant does not need to be the man every single night to win games for the Nets. Harden could easily drop 40 points any night just like Durant, and the same with Irving (again, if he plays). Furthermore, head coach Steve Nash has a good system that allows the whole team to succeed, and some role players like Joe Harris could have some big nights from time to time.

Other players in the NBA who have better odds to win the MVP this season often need to be at their best every night to win, which means they are going to put up great stats every night. Durant could take a few days off, and the Nets could still beat teams by 20 points.

#1 Kevin Durant has to care about the regular season

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant #7 shooting over defenders

When a team is as good as the Brooklyn Nets, reaching the playoffs is not a question but inevitable. This might allow Durant to sit out some games for health reasons or not try to blow teams out, like the Orlando Magic, every time they meet.

Over the last few seasons, Durant has treated the regular season as a time to get right with his team and get ready for the playoffs. This could prove how dominant Durant has been in the playoffs over the last few years. He has come out and been the best player on the planet pretty much in the previous four playoffs he has played in.

Kevin Durant proved he is the best player in the world. His stats over the 12 days playoff games: 34.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.4 APG

On 51/40/87 splits. 48 point performance in Game 7 (Most on NBA History)

On 51/40/87 splits. 48 point performance in Game 7 (Most on NBA History) Give him his respect 🎯🌎 https://t.co/6KwNU6wYLv

For Durant to win an MVP, he would need to try on a nightly basis to dominate every game, which he might not do. But if Irving does not play at all this season, it does get a little more interesting.

The Nets won't have their big three to carry them throughout the season, meaning some games might be more brutal to win. Durant might want to put the Nets in a good position for the playoffs and have the first two series be in Brooklyn. This might put Durant in place to start his playoff form early.

