3 things Stephen Curry must do to be considered a top-5 NBA player of all time

Stephen Curry, underestimated in high school, has gone on to become an era-defining talent and the best shooter in NBA history.

There are very few players who can truly transcend the game of basketball, but Curry is arguably one of them, which puts him among the greats of the game. But will he be able to do enough in the remainder of his career to enter the conversation as a top-5 NBA player of all time, though?

Stephen Curry is currently one of the most decorated players in the NBA. He has been the face of the Golden State Warriors for the past decade, leading them to three championships and five NBA Finals appearances.

He is undoubtedly one of the greats of the game, an unselfish superstar who gets his teammates involved and plays basketball with a smile on his face. His three-point shooting and movement without the ball make him infuriating to guard for opposition defenses, and at times it is more important to just limit him rather than try to stop him.

The ability to pull up from 30 feet is a skill Curry has mastered and a style of play that's emulated on courts around the world by his fans.

Breaking into the top-5 NBA players of all time, though, is a tall task. The group is reserved for the undisputed greats, the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James. To do so, Stephen Curry will have to make a lasting impact on the game - which he already has - and the awards to go with it.

There are currently three things he must do to be in that discussion, Let's have a look at them:

#1 Stephen Curry needs to win another NBA title

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry (right) and Kevin Durant

To cement his place among the upper echelon of greats in the NBA, Stephen Curry will have to win another title, this time without Kevin Durant.

Yes, he led the Warriors to the championship in 2015; however, the Finals series that year is often viewed skeptically, considering the Cavs were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. When the two were present in 2016, Cleveland overturned a 3-1 series lead to take revenge, and in doing so, forced the Warriors hand into signing Durant.

When KD was in the Golden State Warriors side for the entirety of the NBA Finals series the next two years, he was by far the best player on the floor and won both Finals MVP awards. When he tore his Achilles in 2019 against the Toronto Raptors, though, the Warriors were unable to complete a historic three-peat.

Considering the average age of the Warriors' best players, the next couple of seasons will be Stephen Curry's best chance of adding a fourth chip to his collection. He proved last year that he could lead a weakened roster to within touching distance of the playoffs by averaging 32 points a night. Should Klay Thompson return from injury firing, the two could propel the Dubs to glory once again.

For that to happen, though, their shooting will have to be as consistent as it has ever been, given the strength in depth of their opponents in the West. Overcome the likes of the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers, and that could strengthen Stephen Curry's case to be a top-5 NBA all-time great.

