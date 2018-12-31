3 Things to watch out from Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs clash

Kyrie Irving and Gregg Popovich

In tomorrow's cross-conference match-up, the Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against the San Antonio Spurs. This match promises to be a great one as two of the best coaches in the league will go head-to-head against each other as well.

While Gregg Popovich is probably in his last season, Brad Stevens showed signs of being his next successor. It's going to be a battle of wits between the two coaches.

So far the San Antonio Spurs have been pretty average as they have just won 20 of 37 matches and are at 8th in the Western Conference. On the other hand, Boston Celtics have also under-preformed according to expectations, and they have a record of 21-14 and are at 5th in the East.

This is going to be an interesting match-up as both the teams are still trying to find their groove.

Now, the top 3 things to look for in this match are -

#3. Two historically great teams

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs have been one of the best organizations in the past 20 years. They have made the playoffs almost every year and have also won 5 championships in that span.

On the other hand, the Celtics are the greatest team in the history of this organization when it comes to championships. No one has won more championships than the Celtics. So, this match promises to be a battle of two sides with great history.

Both the teams will look to show the other that they have built a better culture and organization in this league and they have had a bigger impact on this league.

The San Antonio Spurs have a record of going into the most playoffs matches continuously, while the Boston Celtics have won the playoffs most consecutive times, 9 to be exact.

