3 times LeBron James' agent Rich Paul has been name-dropped by rappers, ft. Baby Keem's Lost Souls

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul has been one of the most famous sports agents of all time. He's taken his friendship with LeBron James all the way to the top of the sports management industry. He runs Klutch Sports Group, which represents some of the world's best basketball players and athletes. Moreover, Paul is in a relationship with Adele, the world-renowned singer.

Paul has other musical connections. He, like his famous friend LeBron James, has been name-dropped by rappers.

Despite never playing professional basketball, Paul has enough clout to be featured in a few hip-hop lines. Let’s take a look at the times rappers name-checked Paul in their songs.

3 times Rich Paul was name-dropped in rap songs

Some of the biggest names in the rap game know Rich Paul by name. Let’s take a look at three times Rich Paul got the honorary treatment in a hip-hop song.

#1 “Lost Souls”: Baby Keem (ft. Brent Faiyaz)

Kendrick Lamar’s cousin is one of the hottest names in the game. Baby Keem has risen in the rap game after dropping his debut album, The Melodic Blue. On one of the b-sides of the album, Keem brought on Brent Faiyaz for a remix of his hit “Lost Souls.”

Faiyaz dropped the following line:

“If you see me ballin' then my b***h ball / All my n****s ballin' like I'm Rich Paul."

The verse was originally on Faiyaz’s song “16 Missed Calls” and was interpolated for the remix of Keem’s remixed track.

#2 “Stick”: Dreamville, J. Cole, & JID

J. Cole is one of the most prolific and poetic rappers in the game. He loves basketball and has also played in the NBA Africa League. He is often seen courtside at Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks games.

Cole knows about Paul and name-dropped the sports agent on one of his Dreamville collab joints. Cole rapped,

“I'm 'bout that two with the six, so I'm basically Reppin' more shooters than Rich Paul's agency / They get to clutchin', you best get to duckin' like 6'7" n****s that's dunkin' for Oregon.”

The line refers to Cole's hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, also known as the 2-6. He also compares the shooters he has on call to the NBA shooters Paul represents through his agency. The song also includes verses and vocals by JID, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes.

#3 “Gang Signs”: Lil’ Baby

Lil’ Baby also used Paul in a song. In his song “Gang Signs,” he referenced the famous agent. He rapped,

“Thinks I need a agent the way I play it, call up Rich Paul / Never fold and never forget the code, you better stand tall."

Here Baby is bragging about how he needs representation as his business and success are booming.