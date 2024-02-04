3 trades LA Lakers need to make amid Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury woe

The LA Lakers are facing a major obstacle as reports suggest that Jarred Vanderbilt may be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a right foot injury. The forward played a crucial role in assisting the Lakers during their playoff push last year but has participated in only 29 games this season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury was described as “significant."

"I'm told that Jarred Vanderbilt has suffered what was described to me as a 'significant right foot injury,'" Wojnarowski said. "There's concern that he could be lost for the rest of the season. They're consulting with specialists this week and going through that foot injury."

"At the minimum, I'm told that he is out for several weeks and very well could be out for the rest of the season.”

Vanderbilt has averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this season.

The Lakers can rely on Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood, and Jaxson Hayes to contribute size and defensive support, coming off the bench. However, they also have the option to explore trade opportunities to strengthen their roster further.

The Lakers are limited to trading either their 2029 or 2030 first-round pick, but they are not allowed to trade both of them simultaneously.

Trades the Lakers could make after Jarred Vanderbilt's injury

#1, Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Acquiring Jerami Grant presents a challenge for the Lakers due to his $27,586,207 salary this season. Achieving the necessary salary matching will be intricate.

To potentially facilitate the trade, the Lakers could consider sending out veterans Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, along with promising young players Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino. They can also include one of their first-round picks.

#2, Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

Dorian Finney-Smith (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Dorian Finney-Smith could be an ideal 3-and-D addition for the Lakers. However, convincing the Nets may prove challenging, as reports suggest that they have already rejected two first-round draft picks in exchange for him.

The Lakers have a lot of options as Finney-Smith’s salary is only $13.9 million. They can send out Vincent, Christie, and Cam Reddish, along with a pick to acquire him.

#3, Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

Kelly Olynyk (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Lakers might consider adding Kelly Olynyk, known for his offensive skills despite not being a strong defensive player. With an expiring $12.1 million contract, salary matching should be straightforward. However, it remains to be seen whether the Lakers would need to include a draft pick in the deal to secure Olynyk.

