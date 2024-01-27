3 under-the-radar trades the Warriors could make at the NBA trade deadline 

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot heading into the February 8th trade deadline. While the team has shown flashes of brilliance this season, they have mostly struggled. The Warriors are 4-6 in their past ten games, falling to 12th place in the West. They should make trades to improve their standing before the playoffs.

The way GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. sees things, the team has two glaring issues they will need to address. The first is taking care of the ball on offense, something he feels will happen naturally if they improve defensively.

With that in mind, let's look at three under-the-radar trades the Warriors could make before the 2/8 deadline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three potential trades for the Warriors heading into the deadline

#3: Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards

Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz are in the process of turning things around as they climb the Western Conference standings. The Jazz have put a high asking price on The Finnisher. The Warriors could make an intriguing offer that flies under the radar after it appeared Markkanen was unavailable.

Some promising pieces could be made available, including Andrew Wiggins. Golden State could add some serious firepower at the four spots with Markkanen.

#2: Trade for Jae Crowder

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jae Crowder recently returned to action for the Milwaukee Bucks after missing considerable time with a core-body injury. While the Bucks may not be interested in trading Crowder, Golden State could make a promising offer.

With Golden State's frontcourt being a point of concern, adding a veteran 3&D like Crowder would improve their chances of a big postseason run. The question is whether the Warriors would be interested in matching the asking price for a vet like Crowder.

#1: Trade for Andre Drummond

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond has quietly been averaging a spectacular season with the Chicago Bulls as the team's backup center. While Golden State sits in third place for offensive rebounds per game, they're 11th in defensive rebounds.

Both are areas where Drummond thrives and, considering his ability to impact games without hogging minutes, he could be a perfect fit. While his abilities are enough to warrant serious consideration by contenders, he has largely flown under the radar this season.

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching on February 8th, the Warriors have just over a week to decide how they handle things. While Andrew Wiggins is expected to be on the trade block, the team could shock everyone.

If they want to make it to the playoffs and pursue another title, they should make some moves between now and the 2/8 deadline. Only time will tell whether they look to fine-tune the roster or shake things up.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!