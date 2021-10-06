3 ways in which #1 draft pick Cade Cunningham can help the Detroit Pistons make a playoff push in the 2021-22 NBA season

It was a franchise-changing move when the Detroit Pistons selected Cade Cunningham with the first overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. After a year in which the Pistons had a remarkable draft haul in 2020, the organization has now added a player who has the potential to become a superstar in the NBA. There's no doubt that the Pistons are on the right track when it comes to re-building their franchise.

After GM Troy Weaver took over the team last year, it was thought that the Pistons had a long way to go before they would be trending in the right direction. Now, it looks as if the Pistons have quickly added an assortment of young talent that can push this team forward quicker than most might have expected. It's easy to get excited about a young team coming together. Usually, it takes some time. Players have to get their feet wet and you have to hope that returners take the next step forward in their development. But is it crazy to think that the Pistons could make a "crazy" run at the Playoffs next year? Maybe to some. But if they can, it's going to be because of what Cade Cunningham brings to the table.

Why Cade Cunningham can make an impact as a Rookie

Detroit Pistons Introduce First NBA Draft First Overall Pick Cade Cunningham

After being one of the most hyped young prospects from the collegiate ranks in recent memory, Cade Cunningham now has his focus on the NBA. His first order of business will be making an impact right out of the gate with the Detroit Pistons. One of the advantages that Cade has going for him is his size. Not often do you find a primary ball-handler that is listed at 6'8". But it's not just his size, as Cunningham also has the quickness and length to keep up with smaller players. Let's take a look at how Cade Cunningham can help the Pistons potentially make a run towards the Playoffs. That being said, let's take a look at three reasons why Cade Cunningham can help the Detroit Pistons mount a playoff push in the upcoming season.

#3 Setting the Tone Defensively

Cade Cunningham should be a presence with his defensive ability

One of the most underrated parts of Cade Cunningham's game is his ability on the defensive side of the ball. For as much attention as he gets for his offensive game, Cunningham has the potential to turn into an All-NBA type of defender. He's got great length and size and understands how to put himself in the right position to succeed. Cunningham doesn't just stand out with on-the-ball defense, but he's also an intelligent team defender. With a starting lineup that features strong defensive assets like Isaiah Stewart, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey, the Pistons now have a gritty defensive core that can get after it on a nightly basis.

