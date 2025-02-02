3 ways in which Anthony Davis improves Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world with their decision to part ways with Luka Doncic to acquire Anthony Davis. Fans have been quick to mock Mark Cuban and his management for shipping away their franchise player and potential future MVP to the LA Lakers in exchange for an injury-prone big man.

However, despite the backlash, Davis' addition has merits. While many believe Dallas may regret this decision, the 2020 NBA champion brings certain valuable strengths that could help the Mavericks improve in key areas.

3 ways the Dallas Mavericks will benefit from adding Anthony Davis

#1, Improved defense and rim protection

Luka Doncic is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive talents in the modern NBA, but his defensive shortcomings have often been a liability for the Mavericks. Opponents frequently exploit this weakness, leading to easy baskets and open looks at the rim.

The addition of Anthony Davis is set to significantly improve the Mavericks' defense. Since entering the league in 2012, Davis has established himself as one of the best defensive players, earning five All-Defensive Team selections. His versatility allows him to guard all five positions, potentially shifting the team’s approach toward a defense-first mentality.

Davis has also proven to be an incredible shot-blocker, leading the league in blocks three times across his career. Paired with the interior dominance of Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford (combined 5.7 BPG in the ongoing season), Jason Kidd’s team would become one of the toughest to score on in the paint.

#2, Rebounding

Luka Doncic has been an excellent rebounder, averaging just under nine boards per game in his career. However, with the addition of Anthony Davis, Dallas will see a major boost in the department.

Davis has averaged nearly 11 rebounds per game throughout his career, giving the Mavericks a dominant presence on the boards. His impact goes beyond just preventing extra possessions for opponents - by grabbing 2.7 offensive rebounds per game, he will also create valuable second-chance opportunities for Dallas.

#3, A balanced offensive approach

With Luka Doncic's ball-dominant style, the Mavericks relied on isolation plays and a slow-paced offense. However, with Anthony Davis, the team's offensive strategy shifts significantly.

Davis is a multi-dimensional scorer, proving to be lethal from the post, midrange, and even beyond the three-point arc. His presence in the paint often demands defensive attention, drawing double or even triple teams. Being a capable passer, Davis can find the open man.

