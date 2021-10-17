3 ways in which the Boston Celtics can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA season approaches, the Boston Celtics are turning up to be a popular "sleeper" in the Eastern Conference. It's not hard to buy into the hype, as this Celtics team still has plenty of intriguing firepower on their roster. One of the main reasons there's so much excitement about the Celtics is because of a major overhaul of the roster. After former head coach Brad Stevens was promoted to the front office, the Celtics were aggressive in reshaping the identity of the team. There was a clear point of emphasis with the front office, which brought in a number of defensive minded pieces to improve the teams ability. One of those pieces that was brought in included new head coach Ime Udoka, who has pointed out that he wants the team to be one of the stronger defensive teams in the league.

But defense isn't the only thing that fans are excited about. Udoka has also stated again and again that he wants the Celtics to become a much different team on the offensive side of the ball. For a roster that features the talents of two rising stars in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it's no surprise that the Celtics offense could be dangerous on a nightly basis. Still, it seems as if there's another level that this duo could reach. If you consider the number of intriguing additions from the offseason as well, there's some serious belief that the Celtics could become a real contender this year. Let's take a look at a couple of ways the Boston Celtics could run their offense for the 2021-22 NBA season.

#3 Five Out

Can Jaylen Brown take another step forward for the Boston Celtics?

This Celtics team is going to lean heavily on the star power that both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have. The duo combine to be one of the most dangerous young wing tandems in the NBA. Each year, both players have seen noticeable strides in their game. Tatum and Brown have turned into dangerous isolation players. The Celtics have made it a point over the years to space the floor and create potential driving lanes for some of their athletic wings. If Boston continues to space the floor this year, it should lead to a number of drive-and-kick opportunities for some of the most talented creators on the team.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar