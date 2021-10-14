3 ways in which the Brooklyn Nets can run their offense without Kyrie Irving in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be one of the most dangerous teams in the entire NBA for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. There's no question about it. Even with the recent uncertainty involving the playing status of Kyrie Irving, this Nets team still has a remarkable amount of talent on its roster. After showcasing just how dangerous they can be during the regular season last year, Brooklyn dealt with a number of injuries in the playoffs and would lose in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The loss to Milwaukee sent a clear message to the front office. They will need to go out and attack the offseason with the goal of adding to the depth of this roster. What was most terrifying about this Brooklyn team was how good they were in the small sample size of games in which the trio of superstars was healthy. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving would combine to play a total of just eight games together last season. During those eight games, the Nets were a nightmare for the opposition, and it looked as if the only thing that could stop the Nets was injuries. That's exactly what ended up happening, as both Harden and Irving dealt with injuries in the Playoffs. So what will this year's offense look like for the Brooklyn Nets? Let's take a look at a couple of ways the Nets can attack on the offensive side of the ball.

#3 Tempo and Space

James Harden should be the man in charge of the offense for the Brooklyn Nets

After having one of the most dominant offenses in the NBA last year, the argument can be made that this Brooklyn team got stronger. The Kyrie Irving situation will continue to linger over this roster, but there's no denying that the depth the Nets have this year is much deeper compared to last year. The Nets added an important piece during free agency, bringing in Patty Mills as an extra punch in their backcourt. The veteran guard should be a crucial part of this Nets rotation, and could even become a player that is on the court at the end of games. Brooklyn finished last season third in transition offense, and that was with a limited number of games between Kevin Durant and James Harden. That number is most likely going to stay up towards the top of the NBA. With a number of lethal outside shooters on the roster as well, this Brooklyn Nets team will look to spread the floor and allow Harden and Durant to attack with the potential to hit shooters for open looks on the perimeter.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar