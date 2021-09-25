3 ways in which the Dallas Mavericks can line up in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to be a team to keep an eye on in the Western Conference as the 2021-22 NBA season inches closer. This year will offer some more curiosity compared to recent years, as the Mavericks have a new head coach in Jason Kidd. After being with the Dallas Mavericks since 2008, longtime head coach Rick Carlisle announced he would step down from the Mavericks this offseason before agreeing to coach the Indiana Pacers. Insert Jason Kidd, who spent last year as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest news of the offseason for the Mavericks and their fanbase was the announcement of an extension with superstar Luka Doncic. One of the top rising stars in the NBA, the deal should cement Doncic in Dallas for the foreseeable future and will consistently make the Mavericks a dangerous team in the Western Conference.

Three Types of Rotations the Dallas Mavericks Could Use During the 2021-22 Season

#3 Outside Shooting

Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks

When it comes to the Dallas Mavericks, they are always going to be a team that can offer some firepower from the outside. Luka Doncic has become a dangerous threat from deep and the team has an intriguing amount of pieces to their rotation that can do the same. Dallas added veteran sharpshooter Reggie Bullock to its core this summer, a move that should only continue to give the Mavericks more firepower.

With outside shooting threats such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson in the mix, the Mavericks now have some assets to surround Doncic with. Keep an eye on Tyrell Terry as well. An early second round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Terry could be a sneaky player who could carve out a role off the bench as a dangerous weapon from deep.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar