3 ways Dirk Nowitzki changed NBA basketball

Dirk Nowitzki is arguably the most successful European player ever to grace the NBA. Blending his size, skill, and scoring ability, Nowitzki captivated fans from around the world as he dominated during his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks.

Unfortunately, Nowitzki's loyalty to Mark Cuban and the Mavericks organization only yielded one championship ring. However, Nowitzki was named to an All-Star team on 14 occasions.

Despite his lack of championships, Nowitzki left a lasting legacy in the NBA, as he helped shape the way modern basketball is played at the highest level.

Here are the ways Dirk Nowitzki changed the NBA:

#1, Caused bigs to start playing on the perimeter

During his time in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki spent 1% of his time as a small forward, 69% of his time as a power forward, and 30% of his time as a center. While he may have played multiple positions, Nowitzki never altered his approach to the game. As such, Nowitzki was among the first big men to consistently look for his shot on the perimeter.

Throughout his 20-year tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, Nowitzki shot 38% from deep, taking a total of 5,210 shots from 3-Point range. Now, forwards and centers alike are required to have perimeter scoring ability if they wish to be viewed among the elite players in their position.

While Nowitzki isn't single-handily responsible for this shift toward more skilled play from forwards and centers, his incredible success certainly played a part.

#2, Dirk Nowitzki paved the way for European talent

It may have taken some time and multiple false starts, but Dirk Nowitzki's legacy has led to multiple new European talents entering the NBA. Currently, some of the best players in the world hail from Europe, including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nowitzki's success at the NBA level led to a whole new generation of NBA talent that hailed from Europe, allowing his legacy to be continued despite his retirement.

#3, The one-legged fadeaway

It might not be the most analytically favored shot, but Dirk Nowitzki's one-legged fadeaway is a shot we see replicated by multiple star players in the NBA today. Nowitzki made that fadeaway jumper his signature move throughout his career, and now, whenever a player pulls that shot out of their bag, they're paying homage to one of the greatest forwards to ever lace them up on an NBA floor.

