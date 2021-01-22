3 ways how Draymond Green's return has positively impacted the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has been pivotal to the Golden State Warriors success over the past decade. Among the great shooters and headline-grabbers that the California franchise have had, Green has been as consistent as any in terms of what he brings to the table for Steve Kerr's side.

Following his return to the Golden State Warriors lineup after missing the first four games of the season due to a foot injury and most of the training camp because of the league's health and safety protocols, Draymond Green has helped the Golden State Warriors win six of the ten games he has played.

Three ways how Draymond Green has improved the Golden State Warriors

Regarded as one of the leading defensive players in the NBA and a vocal veteran in the Golden State Warriors side, Draymond Green is one of Kerr's most reliable players. Without Klay Thompson this year, Green has had to step up even more and is showing what he can bring to the Golden State Warriors team besides filling up the box-score.

On that note, let us have a look at how Draymond Green's return has positively impacted the Golden State Warriors and what the franchise could achieve if the player stays fit.

#1 Leadership

Draymond Green celebrating in the Golden State Warriors bench

Draymond Green has been the Golden State Warriors' on-court leader throughout their five finals runs. However, he has received less attention and admiration, as he is not a prolific scorer or an intricate dribbler.

Green instead has provided the glue for a team that contained some of the league's biggest stars and has now evolved his leadership to mentor the Golden State Warriors' younger talent.

His evolution as a leader was succinctly summed up by coach Steve Kerr earlier in January when he said:

"Really leading from a different place, he's always been kind of our emotional leader and he still is, but he's also become more of a teacher, because this group needs more education than the group that went to the Finals five years in a row."

Draymond Green making James Wiseman better every night. pic.twitter.com/qWzZoumnzs — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 21, 2021

After missing the first four games of the season, Draymond Green made his could felt from the Golden State Warriors bench. Since he has returned to the team's starting five, Green has frequently provided advice to the Golden State Warriors' future star - rookie James Wiseman.

Not only does Draymond Green provide leadership to his fellow teammates, but he also sinks key baskets in a way few can do. On Monday, the Golden State Warriors recorded an impressive win on the road in LA, with Green putting in two late shots to put the Golden State Warriors up by four before Stephen Curry won the game off a Draymond screen.

#2 Defensive prowess

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Not required for his shooting, Draymond Green instead proves his worth at the defensive end of the floor for the Golden State Warriors. The 30-year old has been in the NBA All Defensive Team of the Year on five occasions and was both 'Steal Champion' and 'Defensive Player of the Year' in 2017.

Throughout his eight seasons in the league, Green has averaged 1.4 steals and one block per game. So far this campaign, the veteran is averaging 1.2 steals but has already been in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion.

Green has gained the respect of opposition players across the NBA over the years, most recently by CJ McCollum, for his elite defensive IQ and is regarded as the best defender in the world by his coach.

Elite defender . Elite communicator. Stats don’t always show the impact but it’s in their results https://t.co/8bZv4aZfAm — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 11, 2021

Since Draymond Green's return, the Golden State Warriors are tied sixth for defensive rating, conceding fewer than 110 points on six occasions.

If they are to make a significant playoff challenge, the Golden State Warriors will have to rely on their tight defense, considering they don't have the same offensive firepower they have been used to over the years.

#3 Potential to unlock Stephen Curry's greatness

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

If the Golden State Warriors are to remain in the playoff picture, it will require Draymond Green and Steph Curry to remain at their peak, which they are currently displaying.

The duo has formed an unbreakable partnership and friendship over the years, helping to build the Golden State dynasty.

It's no coincidence that Curry has improved his points and shooting percentages since Draymond Green has returned to the fold. In the first two games of Draymond Green's return, Curry averaged 46 points as his teammate brought back the Golden State Warriors' tempo and organization.

"He's just the ultimate piece on a really good basketball team"



🔊@BradDaugherty43 is continually impressed by Draymond Green's leadership....and the biggest beneficiary is James Wiseman #DubNation pic.twitter.com/TpQBSa683y — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 19, 2021

Despite not being an offensive asset, it is Green's defensive IQ that helps him unleash Steph Curry's greatness.

He is able to anticipate where opponent defenders are likely to be and when to make the pass or set the screen for Curry to run off at exactly the right moment.

That is built from years of playing together, knowing how Curry plays, with the Golden State Warriors reaping rich dividends from the elite pairing over the years.