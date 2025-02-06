Keeping up with the big moves in the ongoing NBA free agency, the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors have reportedly acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

Butler is reportedly declining his 2025-26 player option to sign a new two-year $121 million extension with the Warriors.

This move comes after one of the most turbulent trade requests in NBA history, with Butler strongly requesting it since December. With his demand finally granted, let's look into how the six-time NBA All-Star could improve the Golden State Warriors.

3 ways in which Jimmy Butler improves Steph Curry-led Warriors

#1. Reliable scoring from the paint

Jimmy Butler's addition to the Warriors not only adds a secondary scoring and ball-handling ability next to Steph Curry but also fills in a current gap for the team's offense. Golden State currently ranks 25th in the league in points in the paint, and Butler's offensive style often features him powering through to the rim.

This ability makes Butler an offensive firepower on his own for the Warriors, who have heavily depended on Curry to run their offense. Now, if a team makes additional efforts to limit Curry, they'll instead face a shower of points by Butler.

#2. Improved impact on both ends of the floor

Apart from his explosive offensive ability, Jimmy Butler is one of the league's most prolific two-way stars with his efficient and versatile defensive ability. Combining his strength on defense with that of Draymond Green makes for a tight force for other teams' offenses to overcome.

Andrew Wiggins' departure is a loss for the Warriors on impact on both ends of the floor, but Butler is expected to fill Wiggins' role and elevate it further.

#3. Active leader behind Steph Curry

Jimmy Butler is known for his grit to win, which matches well with Steph Curry's mentality for the same. Apart from getting along well on the court, Butler can also take a load off Curry and make for a reliable playmaker and scorer during Curry-less minutes.

Having led the Miami Heat to multiple NBA Finals appearances, Butler is expected to lock in with the Golden State Warriors with his winning mentality and provide a much-needed boost to the team with around 30 games left in the regular season.

The Warriors are currently tied with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns for the ninth spot in the Western Conference after they slipped to a 25-25 record following their loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

