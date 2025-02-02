3 ways in which Luka Doncic improves the Lakers

In one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, the LA Lakers have reportedly acquired Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

As reported by Shams Charania on Saturday, it's a three-way deal that also includes the Utah Jazz.

The trade sent shockwaves in the NBA community, with many stunned regarding the Mavs' bold move to give up their superstar. While Doncic is still recovering from a calf injury suffered during the Mavericks' Christmas Day game, let's look into how the five-time NBA All-Star could improve the LA Lakers on his return.

Three ways in which Luka Doncic improves the Lakers

#1 Luka Doncic is a generational offensive talent

Not taking away from what Anthony Davis contributed to the Lakers on both ends of the floor, Luka Doncic is simply one of the best offensive players in NBA history. His offensive command is unmatched in the league and is expected to give the Lakers offense a significant boost.

After leadinga the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years last season, Doncic seems capable as ever of keeping up with his high-efficiency output with the Lakers.

#2 Both immediate and future impact

The LA Lakers have a history of boasting generational talents, and with LeBron James being the oldest payer in the league at 40, the addition of Luka Doncic is a promising future-focused move.

Doncic is at the prime of his career and has a lot of potential to grow. Acquiring him in exchange for the 31-year-old Anthony Davis immediately marks the Lakers a championship-contending team while also helping secure their status as contenders over the long run.

#3 Compatibility with LeBron James

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are among the top basketball IQ players in the league, and their partnership is expected to translate well on the court.

Both are elite playmakers and could feed off each other well to produce an elite offensive firepower that teams may find difficult to defend. Doncic and James' on-court compatibility is also expected to boost the overall cohesiveness of the Lakers roster.

The LA Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference with a 28-19 record. Doncic may debut for the Lakers as soon as next week, as he was reported to make his return for the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 8.

