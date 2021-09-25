3 ways in which Miami Heat can line up in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat made notable changes to their roster throughout the recent NBA offseason, headlined by the signing of Kyle Lowry to a three-year $85-million deal. Along with Lowry, Pat Riley added PJ Tucker and Victor Oladipo while re-signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa were lost to Toronto in the Lowry sign-and-trade, Andre Igoudala returned to Golden State and Kendrick Nunn is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Their roster, as currently constructed, is thin at point guard but should be able to assign additional ball-handling duties to more non-conventional roles with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo.

With a tricky roster layout, the lineup that head coach Erik Spoelstra rolls out will be intriguing to keep tabs on in 2021-22. Here are three lineups that I am intrigued to see in South Beach this season.

Possible line-ups for the Miami Heat this season

#3 Switch Everything

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo will soon find himself in Defensive Player of the Year conversations in the NBA. His rim protection is exceptional, but it's his switchability at 6'9" that truly makes him great in that aspect.

In order to excentuate that ability, the other players around him must possess the ability to switch (at least in a pinch) as well. A lineup consisting of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, KZ Okpala, PJ Tucker and Adebayo would be able to do just that.

Kyle Lowry is known for his strength and beefiness, allowing him to guard up a few positions in a pinch. Jimmy Butler's defensive versatility is well documented, as is his relentlessness.

PJ Tucker is coming off an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, and his energy can be contagious for the Miami Heat. Tucker's defensive awareness and IQ is evident throughout every possession and a backline with him and Adebayo would be frightening for opposing penetrators.

KZ Okpala would be the young guy in this lineup, but he has shown defensive capabilities during his time in the league and being surrounded by great minds should help.

Spacing may be a concern with this Miami Heat lineup since Bam is not currently shooting from distance, PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler could be streaky, and KZ Okpala shot 24 percent from downtown last season. To counter this issue, running in transition should be a focus after getting stops.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar