3 ways in which NCAA starlet Jabari Smith is leading the charge for Auburn this year

Freshman Jabari Smith Jr. and the Auburn Tigers have taken the college basketball world by storm this year. Although the 2021-22 season has brought fans a number of fascinating storylines to monitor, the impressive play of the Tigers has been one of the stop developments this year.

The Tigers currently find themselves with a record of 18-1, including an impressive 7-0 record in conference play. The team has won 15 straight games and looks to be firing on all cylinders.

One of the main reasons for Auburn's rise to the national spotlight this year has been the sensational play of freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. Since entering the season as a potential top-10 selection in the upcoming NBA draft, Smith has been outstanding with his play on both sides of the floor and has the Tigers looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

It was announced today that for the first time in the history of the program, the Tigers have earned the No. 1 ranking in the country.

Three Ways in which Jabari Smith is leading Auburn's charge

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. continues to shine for the Tigers.

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. continues to be one of the most impressive players in college basketball this year. At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, the 18-year-old has been remarkable and has been one of the hottest names in college hoops. After coming into the season as a potential top-10 selection for the NBA draft, Smith has found himself as a favorite to be selected somewhere inside the top 3.

If Smith can keep up with this type of play, he's going to be a popular name to keep an eye on throughout the remainder of the season. Let's take a look at why Smith has been so impressive this year for the Tigers.

#3 Versatility

Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr.

After being a five-star recruit in the high school basketball world, many were intrigued to see what Jabari Smith Jr. could do with the Tigers.

It was expected Smith would be an offensive weapon who could potentially stretch the floor from time to time. Smith has brought that to the table and more with his versatility on the offensive side of the ball. It's not often you see a young player with the combination of size and offensive versatility that the 18-year-old has.

Jake Marsh @PMTsportsbiz



This shot is just one of the many reasons why:



Bruce Pearl told us on @stoolbenchmob last week that Jabari Smith is the No. 1 pick.This shot is just one of the many reasons why: Bruce Pearl told us on @stoolbenchmob last week that Jabari Smith is the No. 1 pick. This shot is just one of the many reasons why: https://t.co/397E5X7zJq

The buzz surrounding Jabari Smith Jr. as a potential top-three selection in the 2022 draft has only gotten louder with each passing week. The lengthy forward has stood out with his ability to score from multiple levels at a high level. Coach Bruce Pearl has even said the freshman is "one of the best jump shooters in college basketball."

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein