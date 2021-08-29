3 Ways in which Patty Mills will help the Brooklyn Nets

Recently minted with a bronze medal at the Olympics, Patty Mills also managed to sign a 2-year, $12M deal with the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Even though this might be overlooked until the season begins and reaches its midway point, it is scary for the other NBA teams in more ways than one.

To put things into perspective, the Brooklyn Nets were nowhere near their full potential during last season, and still would've made the Conference Finals, had it not been for Kevin Durant's shoe size.

While KD was rusty from his Achilles injury, Kyrie Irving also had his own inconsistent injury-marred year. To top it all off, James Harden has never felt like himself ever since he joined mid-season.

Now, they have somehow landed the most underrated signing of the offseason in Patty Mills. Mills started his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and has since played in 10 consecutive seasons for his beloved franchise, the San Antonio Spurs.

Let's learn more about how the Aussie veteran can play a massive role in the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming season.

#1 Patty Mills will fill the bench void created by Spencer Dinwiddie for the Brooklyn Nets

Dinwiddie suffered a season-ending partial ACL tear in December last year.

Spencer Dinwiddie was traded to the Washington Wizards in the first week of August, creating a sizeable void in the Brooklyn Nets' bench strength. One that could only be filled with a reliable scoring spark off the bench.

In his most recent seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs, Patty Mills has averaged at least 10 points per game, shooting over 41% from the field throughout. With Durant, Kyrie and Harden at the forefront, the 33-year-old Aussie can provide significant scoring for the Brooklyn Nets' second unit.

Patty Mills went OFF to help Australia defeat Team USA👀



Even though he hasn't won a championship since 2014, Patty Mills knows what it's like to work in a winning culture. And considering that his newest team will be the leading contender next season, he had the apt words in an introductory press conference:

"Knowing that you're all in for a championship and you have that mindset and feel throughout the group. Every day it's working towards something. That's an exciting feeling to know when you walk in the gym, or in the weight room, it's for a championship", said Patty Mills.

