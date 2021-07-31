3 ways in which Russell Westbrook could boost LA Lakers' title hopes in the 2021-22 NBA season

With the 2021 NBA free agency yet to commence, the LA Lakers have already made a deal that automatically puts them as top contenders to win next season's championship. The Lakers were in the market for an elite point guard, and have gotten one in Russell Westbrook.

Although rumors circulated about the LA Lakers' interest in Russ, no one thought he would land up at the Lakers so soon. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the no. 22 pick (Isaiah Jackson) were all part of the trade package that was dealt to the Washington Wizards for Westbrook.

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook has created a formidable big 3, as he will play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The LA Lakers have gone all-in to acquire a star for the second time in three years. The first time they did it, they won the NBA championship.

As a result of the Russell Westbrook trade, the Lakers have jump ahead of the Nets as title favorites for the 2021-2022 NBA season, according to @SportsBettingAG:



LAKERS 3/1

Nets 13/4

Warriors 9/1

Bucks 9/1

Suns 14/1

Clippers 16/1

76ers 16/1

Jazz 16/1 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 30, 2021

The LA Lakers fans were utterly disappointed in their team's first-round exit and needed the franchise to boost their chances of competing for the title in the 2021-22 season.

Rob Pelinka has shown his commitment to bring another championship to Los Angeles, and has done so with the acquisition of Mr Triple Double himself. The deal will be official on August 6, when teams will be allowed to complete signings, and Kuzma's three-year contract extension kicks in.

On that note, let's explore three ways Russell Westbrook could boost the LA Lakers' title hopes in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Russell Westbrook could be the LA Lakers' third scoring option

Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers have not had a consistent third scorer for a while, which is why they crashed out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. James was not 100%, as he was still nursing an ankle injury. Nevertheless, he was the top scorer in the team, with AD and Dennis Schroder the other players who averaged double-digits in points.

Although Russ is not a great 3-point shooter, as he has never shot above 35% from the perimeter, he makes up for that with how he attacks the rim. With James nearing the end of his illustrious career, it is only wise the LA Lakers surround him with players that can get buckets.

Russell Westbrook’s MVP season stats were absurd



31.6 PPG (Game-high 58 PTS)

10.7 RPG (Game-high 18 REB)

10.4 APG (Game-high 22 AST)

1.6 STL

55.4% TS

30.6 PER (league-high)

9.3 VORP



⭐️MVP

⭐️All Star

⭐️All-NBA 1st Team

⭐️Scoring Champ

⭐️3x POTMpic.twitter.com/By8XwOJIaU — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 19, 2021

Westbrook comes with intensity on a nightly basis and could carry the scoring load if either LeBron James or AD have a bad night. His inclusion will cause many changes to the LA Lakers' roster, one of which will be AD playing more minutes as a center.

Russ likes to drive to the basket, and with AD as the center, the LA Lakers will have incredible floor spacing to give Brodie room to drive through the lane. While the Lakers' restructuring is by no means done, Russ is an impeccable acquisition towards competing for another championship.

Edited by Bhargav