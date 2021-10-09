3 weaknesses of the Brooklyn Nets that could be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season did not go according to plans for the Brooklyn Nets, but it provided an insight into how lethal the team could be. A second-round exit in the 2021 playoffs ended their season despite Kevin Durant's solo attempt to pull off the impossible.

A misfiring Joe Harris, absent Kyrie Irving and an injured James Harden are factors that played a significant role in the Brooklyn Nets' loss in the semi-finals. But the Milwaukee Bucks deserve all the praise for their intense defense, especially with PJ Tucker pestering Kevin Durant.

To remedy their lapses from last season, the Brooklyn Nets approached the offseason with a laser-like focus. They acquired players that would improve the team. Paul Millsap was brought in for his defensive versatility, while Patty Mills should provide the much-needed scoring off the Nets' bench.

Overall, the Brooklyn Nets look like the strongest team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, and could win their first championship in franchise history. Nevertheless, they will have an 82-game regular season to contend with before heading into the playoffs.

On that note, here are three weaknesses of the Brooklyn Nets that could be exploited by teams in the upcoming season.

#1 The Brooklyn Nets could lose a member of their Big Three for home games

Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets follows the action from the bench during a preseason game.

Local laws in New York have stated that any athlete who refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to feature in any home games. With that rule in place, Kyrie Irving could miss all Brooklyn Nets' games at the Barclays Center in the 2021-22 season if he maintains his stance on not receiving his shots.

Given how polarizing a figure Irving is, it is possible that the All-Star could hold out for longer, and perhaps the entire season. Reports suggest that the Brooklyn Nets are preparing for the prospect of playing without him in home games. But at this point, Irving's reasons for holding out and how the Nets will handle the situation remain unclear.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Nets are undecided on whether they will accommodate Kyrie Irving as a part-time player this season if he does not get vaccinated, per @wojespn and @WindhorstESPN The Nets are undecided on whether they will accommodate Kyrie Irving as a part-time player this season if he does not get vaccinated, per @wojespn and @WindhorstESPN. https://t.co/ipY6RR3CXK

Many believe Kevin Durant and James Harden are formidable enough to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a successful season. As true as that might be, Irving's presence would undoubtedly all but guarantee their status as top contenders for the championship.

