3 weaknesses of the Miami Heat which can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat posted a 40-32 record in the 2020-21 NBA regular season as irregular performances and injuries kept the team away from achieving better results.

Heading towards the 2021-22 NBA season, the Heat will look to recreate, or at least get close to, their exploits from the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The team reached the NBA Finals but were defeated by the LA Lakers in six games.

However, it won't be easy for the Miami Heat to replicate their incredible run as the Eastern Conference is stacked. The conference has the Brooklyn Nets and the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, who swept the Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

3 weaknesses the Miami Heat must work on in the 2021-22 NBA season

The additions of Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker have brought a pair of NBA champions to the Miami Heat squad. However, there are still some issues that coach Erik Spoelstra will need to work on to prevent another tough regular season.

Let's take a look at three weaknesses that the Miami Heat will need to get rid of in the upcoming season.

#3 Rebounding

Rebounding is definitely an issue that the Miami Heat's rivals can exploit in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Last season, Erik Spoelstra's team struggled in terms of rebounds, ranking 29th in rebounds per game in the entire 2020-21 NBA season. The Heat ranked 29th in offensive rebounds grabbed per 100 possessions and were last in offensive boards per game.

The Miami Heat did not have a single player averaging double-digit rebounds last year. Bam Adebayo led the team in rebounding with nine per game, followed by Jimmy Butler with 6.9.

