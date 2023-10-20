30 Luka Doncic-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

Entering the NBA 2023-24 regular season, Luka Doncic remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league today. From incredible shotmaking ability to effective decision-making, Doncic has a lot to handle for rival defenses. He is also coming off his highest scoring average in a season at 32.4 points per game (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range).

We are at the start of NBA Fantasy Basketball, with players plotting out their draft process for their teams' rosters. When it comes to fantasy basketball, a lot of the players can get quite creative with team names.

With that said, let's look at 30 Luka Doncic-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names for the 2023-24 regular season.

30 Luka Doncic-inspired NBA Fantasy Basketball team names to choose from for the 2023-24 season

ASports Feel Good Stories article compiled 30 of the best NBA Fantasy Basketball team names that are Luka Doncic-inspired. Here's a look:

Doncic Donuts Luka Me Now Slam Doncic Luka Skywalker Livin' La Vida Luka It's On Like Doncic Kong Doncic Stop Believin' The Gospel According to Luka Doncic Corleone Luka All My Points Luka Don Knotts Doncic Kong Country Lukaway Lukaway Luka It Out Luka See Don't Luka Back, They May Be Gaining Take a Luka Luka Virgin The Slovenian Phenom Doncic Juancic Luka Both Ways Luka and the Boys To Make It Even Give It to the Slovenian Stop, Luka, and Listen Doncic Forget About Me Luka All The People The Luka Doncic Phenomenon Doncic & Destroy Luka "The Legend" Doncic Don't Luka back in Anger

From the list itself, it's safe to say the NBA Fantasy Basketball players have a lot to choose from for their teams with Luka Doncic leading the way.

Luka Doncic 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Basketball Projections

Following a disappointing finish to the Dallas Mavericks' 2022-23 regular season, Luka Doncic looks to lead his team to a bounce-back season, especially with a full training camp alongside Kyrie Irving.

ESPN provided data for his projections for the upcoming season. He is projected to average 30.5 points (48.2% shooting), 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Additionally, ESPN ranked him fourth in NBA Fantasy Basketball rankings below Nikola Jokic (first) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (second).

Meanwhile, Number Fire also provided fantasy basketball projections for the four-time all-star. His projections included 2,089 total points, 597 total rebounds and 525 total assists.

Moreover, Doncic is also one of the few players that easily fills up a stat sheet which bodes well for anyone looking to draft him on their team.