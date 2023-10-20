30 Luka Doncic-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

Basketball
By Jone Mallorca
Modified Oct 20, 2023 15:46 GMT
Entering the NBA 2023-24 regular season, Luka Doncic remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league today. From incredible shotmaking ability to effective decision-making, Doncic has a lot to handle for rival defenses. He is also coming off his highest scoring average in a season at 32.4 points per game (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range).

We are at the start of NBA Fantasy Basketball, with players plotting out their draft process for their teams' rosters. When it comes to fantasy basketball, a lot of the players can get quite creative with team names.

With that said, let's look at 30 Luka Doncic-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names for the 2023-24 regular season.

30 Luka Doncic-inspired NBA Fantasy Basketball team names to choose from for the 2023-24 season

ASports Feel Good Stories article compiled 30 of the best NBA Fantasy Basketball team names that are Luka Doncic-inspired. Here's a look:

  1. Doncic Donuts
  2. Luka Me Now
  3. Slam Doncic
  4. Luka Skywalker
  5. Livin' La Vida Luka
  6. It's On Like Doncic Kong
  7. Doncic Stop Believin'
  8. The Gospel According to Luka
  9. Doncic Corleone
  10. Luka All My Points
  11. Luka Don Knotts
  12. Doncic Kong Country
  13. Lukaway Lukaway
  14. Luka It Out
  15. Luka See
  16. Don't Luka Back, They May Be Gaining
  17. Take a Luka
  18. Luka Virgin
  19. The Slovenian Phenom
  20. Doncic Juancic
  21. Luka Both Ways
  22. Luka and the Boys
  23. To Make It Even Give It to the Slovenian
  24. Stop, Luka, and Listen
  25. Doncic Forget About Me
  26. Luka All The People
  27. The Luka Doncic Phenomenon
  28. Doncic & Destroy
  29. Luka "The Legend" Doncic
  30. Don't Luka back in Anger

From the list itself, it's safe to say the NBA Fantasy Basketball players have a lot to choose from for their teams with Luka Doncic leading the way.

Luka Doncic 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Basketball Projections

Following a disappointing finish to the Dallas Mavericks' 2022-23 regular season, Luka Doncic looks to lead his team to a bounce-back season, especially with a full training camp alongside Kyrie Irving.

ESPN provided data for his projections for the upcoming season. He is projected to average 30.5 points (48.2% shooting), 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Additionally, ESPN ranked him fourth in NBA Fantasy Basketball rankings below Nikola Jokic (first) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (second).

Meanwhile, Number Fire also provided fantasy basketball projections for the four-time all-star. His projections included 2,089 total points, 597 total rebounds and 525 total assists.

Moreover, Doncic is also one of the few players that easily fills up a stat sheet which bodes well for anyone looking to draft him on their team.

